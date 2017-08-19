Buy Photo This customized Harley-Davidson trike heads north on Woodward on Saturday during the Woodward Dream Cruise. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

If you seek a classic cruiser, look about you.

From flashbacks to fastbacks, American muscle and hot rods — polished, primed and pretty — are on the road for their annual 16-mile roll down historic Woodward Avenue, from Ferndale to Pontiac, on Saturday.

An expected 1 million people will enjoy an estimated 40,000 cars from yesteryear and beyond as part of the 23rd annual Woodward Dream Cruise.

By afternoon, cruisers and car-lovers had packed Woodward from Ferndale to Birmingham.

Young and old generations lined the sides of a packed Woodward Avenue to catch a glimpse of their favorite vehicles from years past and current. By mid-afternoon, traffic headed northbound on Woodward was at a crawl.

Many cars donned out-of-state license plates, from Pennsylvania and Florida to several from Ontario.

While some parking spots remained empty, including $100 spots in Berkley, crowds were packed at many of the popular viewing spots, including near 13 Mile.

Some cruise fans perched on a platform atop a Ford Econoline van to get a better vantage point. The van included umbrellas and a ladder.

There were signs of some vehicle malfunctions with one rat rod blowing a hose and overheating. A few other classics were seen on flatbed tow trucks.

To the north end of the Dream Cruise, downtown Pontiac was alive Saturday despite the heat and few places to hide from it. Traffic was limited to one direction or closed off entirely in sections allowing for no-hassle car inspections by fans from all over the area.

Pontiac City Square, the massive ocean of parking spaces in the downtown area, was the focal point for most of the action. The event attracted several hundred cars and even more visitors.

One end of the lot was anchored by roughly a dozen food trucks, with the smell of barbecue from the Red Wood Grill wafting over the festivities. Those with different tastes could opt for cheesesteaks or even liquid nitrogen ice cream.

In another corner of the lot, a stage hosted live music throughout the day, including local band the Lofteez holding things down.

The activity was a welcome sight to Major Guy, the manager at Pontiac City Square.

“The crowds have improved slightly from last year,” he said. “With the downtown coming back, I think people are recognizing that.”

Here is a collection of other moments experienced during the Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday.

Buy Photo Toni and Bill Pilchak enjoy their 1956 Cadillac Sedan de Ville on Saturday. (Photo: Jo Kroeker, The Detroit News)

Love at first sight

Just three hours after Bill Pilchak, 63, set his eyes on the original 1956 Cadillac Sedan de Ville in 1991, he knew his family had to buy it.

After all, he and his wife, Toni, both of Rochester Hills, had been looking for a classic family car. He paid $10,800 and the car, with even the rubber siding on the windshield in tact — a cue about the car's impeccable condition — was theirs.

The car is totally original, not one modification, but the front seat will need restoration soon, he said. Raising a hotel magazine up, Pilchak proudly remarked it even made magazines as the poster-car for the Woodward Dream Cruise. It was on display Saturday in Birmingham, between Bowers and Hazel.

With an "ask to touch sign" atop the headlight, which doubles as the gas cover, vintage car paraphernalia and even a "no cruising" sign from 1969, Pilchak's car attracts attention.

He said a few years ago, a man told him this was the car his family abandoned when Fidel Castro came to power in Cuba.

Roseville resident Kelley Pomper, 40, had come to the Dream Cruise for the last 10 years.

When she first saw the car, all she could say was "wow!"

"It's awesome, for as old as it is," she said. "That trunk alone could fit five people going to a drive-in, which is probably why we don't have drive-ins anymore."

Passersby stopped for pictures next to the sign, which read, "Cruising and gathering outside a vehicle unlawful. City ordinance."

"When I was 16, you have to find places to park your car; you will be drag racing up and down the street; you get chased places," Pilchak said. "And now, you spend a week celebrating."

Buy Photo Mustang Alley on Nine Mile in Ferndale on Saturday was the place to see under the hoods. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Mustang mania

Ford Motor Co.'s main outpost, Mustang Alley, in Ferndale looked like a street fair, with pony car fans perusing close to 1,000 Mustangs spanning decades of Dearborn muscle.

For Mark Schaller, Ford's Mustang marketing manager, this weekend in August is one of the best, putting the brand in the spotlight during Michigan's premier car event, he said.

On Saturday, a steady stream of people walked up Nine Mile to Woodward, and others had gathered just east of the main thoroughfare to gawk at a Ford GT supercar the automaker had on display.

"If you gotta ask, you can't afford," one man said to a group watching the silver speedster spin on its rotation platform.

Though the nearby Mustang Alley has been a big draw for cruisers and car fans for a few years, the stretch of Nine Mile from just west of Woodward through the heart of downtown Ferndale bore a special significance Saturday. Ford Motor Co. is in its inaugural year as the Woodward Dream Cruise's main sponsor.

Adrian Green, 53, drove from Eastpointe with his brother-in-law. At just after 9 a.m., Greeb had a bag full of Ford merchandise and leaned on a barricade watching a Ford Mustang attempt a brief burnout on Woodward.

"I'm a Ford man," he said. "They put on a good show every year."

Buy Photo Bud Marotz of Waterford Township shows off his 1940 Ford Deluxe. (Photo: Jim Lynch, The Detroit News)

Shocks and style in Pontiac

Bud Marotz’s blue 1940 Ford Deluxe Tudor is, essentially, plan B for his annual trips to Kalamazoo with his wife to the National Street Rod Association gathering in September. For years, they’d made the trip west from their Waterford Township home in his 1929 Model A. It’s a car no one would describe as “comfy.”

Enter the Ford, a cushier ride he picked up two weeks ago, just in time for this year’s Dream Cruise and a few weeks ahead of this year’s pilgrimage to Kalamazoo.

“We can take this anytime,” said Marotz, who has owned a heating and cooling business in Waterford Township where he’s worked for 50 of his 72 years. “This has good shocks, comfortable seats, a radio and air conditioning.”

Those additions — plus the custom dark blue, striped paint job — mean the nearly 80-year-old vehicle is far from stock, but Marotz doesn’t mind. It’s all about the comfort.

“All my friends say, ‘You didn’t buy that, you stole it,’” he joked.

Early fans get the spots

Many cruise fans got a spot early and planned to stay put most of the day.

Mike Cunningham, 41, of Shelbyville, Indiana, had a tent and chairs set up next to his parked 2008 Chevrolet Corvette near 13 Mile in Royal Oak. He and a friend arrived at 7 a.m. — two hours before the cruise officially kicked off.

Cunningham has been coming to the Dream Cruise for about four years and hopes to be able to get a little driving in this year. He loves the diversity of cars.

“You see everything, “ he said as loud muscle cars accelerated along Woodward. “New cars, old cars, hot rods, crazy stuff that people built that you don’t think should even be on the street, but they’re out here driving it.”

The National Weather Service projected Saturday’s early morning rains should dry out by the afternoon with a fair amount of sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s.

“It should be a pleasant day overall for the Cruise,” said meteorologist Dave Gurney of the weather service’s White Lake Township station.

J.R. Robinson, 66, of Detroit and his wife Cheryl, 49, of Detroit found a spot about 7:30 a.m. just south of 13 Mile in Royal Oak to watch the parade of cruisers up Woodward.

J.R. Robinson said he’s been coming to the cruise for about 10 years and loves to see all the muscle cars. He’s got one himself: a 1987 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS T-Top.

“I didn’t want to bring mine because it’s not in mint shape yet,” he said. “Mine’s running and clean, but it’s not mint yet."

But Robinson hopes to drive it in the Dream Cruise. “Lord willing, I hope mine will be in it next year.”

Buy Photo Dylan Flegel, 23, of Kalamazoo, stands with his 1994 Pontiac Firebird. (Photo: Jim Lynch, The Detroit News)

Father-son production

Dylan Flegel and his father, Jim, are giving people the equivalent of a head fake. People passing by along the east side of Woodward near 14 Mile think they’re seeing one thing, but it’s actually another.

The v-shaped twin air intakes for cooling their 1994 Pontiac Firebird’s small block 350, seemingly pop out of the engine.

“People think they’re seeing twin turbos,” said Dylan, a 23-year-old from Kalamazoo.

He and his father began working on the car roughly seven years ago — a bonding experience the younger Flegel clearly cherishes. The work took roughly three years to complete.

What they’ve put out together is a vehicle Dylan describes as “old style,” with its big tires and big engine. The outside is finished in deep, dark orange color, with a black interior.

“Now, after all of the work, we get to just drive it,” he said.

Buy Photo Doug Phend and his wife, Nancy, of Clarkston, show off their prized 1957 Chevy Nomad. (Photo: Jim Lynch, The Detroit News)

Built to run

The first car Doug Phend learned to drive in nearly 40 years ago was a tiny little Fiat. The car he’s currently tooling around in, in Pontiac on Saturday, is so not that.

A year and a half ago, the 56-year-old Clarkston resident bought his 1957 Chevy Nomad from one of the friends he and his wife had dinner with every Tuesday. Technically, it’s a two-door station wagon. But the black-and-chrome monster is far from what most of us think of when we hear that term.

Under the hood, the Nomad sports a crate 350 engine, with a cam on it and a 671 blower.

“I saw that and couldn’t believe what (the previous owner) had done in there,” Phen said. And instead of keeping it under wraps, he gets it out on the road as often as possible.

“I drive it a lot,” he said. “It’s only been in the trailer once.”

The interior features chrome trim nearly everywhere, including spans across the ceiling. It’s a level of detail that makes cleaning a real chore. Those are matched on the outside of the vehicle’s roof by ribbing. Those are just some of the touches that Phend loves about his new prize.

“I will never sell it,” he said. “My wife can sell it after I’m gone, I guess.”

Drive behind the Cruise

What began as a fundraiser for a soccer field in Ferndale in 1995 quickly evolved into the world’s largest one-day automotive event.

Spectators and cruisers travel to Metro Detroit, the birthplace of the American automobile, to demonstrate and participate in an event that celebrates an ongoing love affair with the automobile.

The Dream Cruise is many things to many people: a road party, car show, manufacturer display, a meandering drive that’s more about the journey than the destination.

But mostly it’s a trip to the past, a time when American cars ruled the world, and all roads led to Detroit.

The vintage cars along Woodward on Saturday show Motown know-how in all its souped-up, tricked-out glory.

The Dream Cruise runs until 9 p.m. Saturday.

Staff writers Melissa Burden, Jim Lynch, Ian Thibodeau and Jo Kroeker contributed.

