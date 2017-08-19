Dream Cruise 2017: Muscle cars and hot rods
A Ford GT is on display at Mustang Alley in Ferndale.
A Ford GT is on display at Mustang Alley in Ferndale.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A classic Chevy cruises the loop at the Woodward Dream
A classic Chevy cruises the loop at the Woodward Dream Cruise in Pontiac.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A Chevy Bel-Air with a blower races down Woodward Avenue
A Chevy Bel-Air with a blower races down Woodward Avenue in Pontiac.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A Ford bucket hot rod is seen at the Woodward Dream
A Ford bucket hot rod is seen at the Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A classic Ford cruises on Saturday in Pontiac.
A classic Ford cruises on Saturday in Pontiac.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A passenger in this 1969 Ford 500 takes pictures while
A passenger in this 1969 Ford 500 takes pictures while traveling northbound on Woodward.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A Dodge Viper cruises Woodward in Pontiac.
A Dodge Viper cruises Woodward in Pontiac.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Vintage cars head north on Woodward Avenue for the
Vintage cars head north on Woodward Avenue for the 23rd annual Dream Cruise.  Alex Haggart, Special to The Detroit News
A man jumps into the street to take a photograph.
A man jumps into the street to take a photograph.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A motor bike cruises Woodward.
A motor bike cruises Woodward.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Classic cars are lined along Woodward in Pontiac Saturday.
Classic cars are lined along Woodward in Pontiac Saturday.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A painted hood of a 1978 Ford Mustang King Cobra owned
A painted hood of a 1978 Ford Mustang King Cobra owned by Steve Caesar of Ithaca, Mich., shines in the sunlight.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Mustang Alley on Nine Mile in Ferndale was the home
Mustang Alley on Nine Mile in Ferndale was the home to dozens of Ford Mustangs from across the vehicle's history.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Mustang Alley on Nine Mile in Ferndale was the home
Mustang Alley on Nine Mile in Ferndale was the home to dozens of Ford Mustangs from across the vehicle's history.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Mustang Alley on Nine Mile in Ferndale was the home
Mustang Alley on Nine Mile in Ferndale was the home to dozens of Ford Mustangs from across the vehicle's history.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
This is the hood ornament of a 1955 Chevy Bel Air.
This is the hood ornament of a 1955 Chevy Bel Air.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A 2012 Ford Shelby GT 500 has a snake sculpture holding
A 2012 Ford Shelby GT 500 has a snake sculpture holding up the hood, at Mustang Alley in Ferndale.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
This is a cobra logo on a 1978 Ford Mustang King Cobra
This is a cobra logo on a 1978 Ford Mustang King Cobra owned by Steve Caesar of Ithaca, Mich.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Parking near Woodward in Birmingham was reserved for
Parking near Woodward in Birmingham was reserved for clients and guests of Platinum Motors.  Alex Haggart, Special to The Detroit News
Clients and guests of Platinum Motors in Birmingham
Clients and guests of Platinum Motors in Birmingham could park their cars and walk the red carpet to Woodward Avenue.  Alex Haggart, Special to The Detroit News
This yellow 1967 Ford Fairlane GTA travels northbound
This yellow 1967 Ford Fairlane GTA travels northbound near 13 Mile during the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise in Royal Oak, Saturday morning, August 19, 2017.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A white 1967 Chevy SS 427 pulls out into northbound
A white 1967 Chevy SS 427 pulls out into northbound Woodward traffic.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Taylor Williams, 21, of Troy, holds up a parking sign
Taylor Williams, 21, of Troy, holds up a parking sign for $40 parking spots in the CVS Pharmacy lot at 13 Mile and Woodward.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Bill Manes, 57, of Chesterfield Township, retrieves
Bill Manes, 57, of Chesterfield Township, retrieves a lawn chair from the trunk of his B5 Blue 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Superbird. His car is number 673 out of 1,920 Superbirds manufactured only in 1970.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the front end of a B5 Blue 1970 Plymouth Road
This is the front end of a B5 Blue 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Superbird owned by Bill Manes, 57, of Chesterfield Township.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Ernie Dowty, 66, of Sterling Heights, takes a nap while
Ernie Dowty, 66, of Sterling Heights, takes a nap while sitting next to his orange 1973 Turbo-Charged Corvette Stingray at the Memorial Park car show during the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
George Cromer, 84, of Southfield, watches Cruise In
George Cromer, 84, of Southfield, watches Cruise In Shoes 5K runners and walkers while he sits in front of a 1988 Cardinal Red Pontiac Grand Prix with matching numbers, 455 cubic-inch engine owned by Steve West (not pictured), of South Lyon. Cromer's 77-year-old wife, Julie Cromer (not pictured) participated in the 5K.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Greg Flesher, left, and his wife, Karen Flesher, both
Greg Flesher, left, and his wife, Karen Flesher, both from Clarkston, eat breakfast in front of their black 1966 Pontiac GTO at Memorial Park car show.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Scot Poore, 47, of Monroe, parks his 1984 Pro-Engineered
Scot Poore, 47, of Monroe, parks his 1984 Pro-Engineered Z-28 Camaro with a 460 cubic-inch Big Block Chevy engine and an 871 Weiand Blower during the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Larry Eidson, 61, of Troy, cleans the gloss black powder
Larry Eidson, 61, of Troy, cleans the gloss black powder coated, 10-spoke, Factory M wheels on his 2011 Alpine White BMW M3 that he's owned for one month.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Cruisers line up to pull into Memorial Park including
Cruisers line up to pull into Memorial Park including a 1970 Dodge Charger 500, left, a 1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1, a 1962 Dodge 880, which is one of 1,700 manufactured and an older model Ford Mustang, during the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise in Royal Oak, Saturday morning, August 19, 2017.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Kent Geistler, 40, carries his daughter, Pyper Geistler,
Kent Geistler, 40, carries his daughter, Pyper Geistler, 5, both of Royal Oak, as they look at this faded red 1955 Willys Jeep pick up owned by Kim Malin (not pictured), 63, of Auburn Hills.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Most of Ferndale was sleepy Saturday morning, but on
Most of Ferndale was sleepy Saturday morning, but on 9 Mile near Woodward, Mustangs lined the street and Ford Motor Co. was attracting a crowd in its inaugural year as the Woodward Dream Cruise sponsor.  Ian Thibodeau, The Detroit News
This is a 460 cubic-inch Big Block Chevy engine with
This is a 460 cubic-inch Big Block Chevy engine with a 871 Weiand Blower attached to this 1984 Pro-Engineered Z-28 Camaro owned by Scot Poore, 47, of Monroe.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    If you seek a classic cruiser, look about you.

    From flashbacks to fastbacks, American muscle and hot rods — polished, primed and pretty — are on the road for their annual 16-mile roll down historic Woodward Avenue, from Ferndale to Pontiac, on Saturday.

    An expected 1 million people will enjoy an estimated 40,000 cars from yesteryear and beyond as part of the 23rd annual Woodward Dream Cruise.

    By afternoon, cruisers and car-lovers had packed Woodward from Ferndale to Birmingham.

    Young and old generations lined the sides of a packed Woodward Avenue to catch a glimpse of their favorite vehicles from years past and current. By mid-afternoon, traffic headed northbound on Woodward was at a crawl.

    Many cars donned out-of-state license plates, from Pennsylvania and Florida to several from Ontario.

    While some parking spots remained empty, including $100 spots in Berkley, crowds were packed at many of the popular viewing spots, including near 13 Mile.

    Some cruise fans perched on a platform atop a Ford Econoline van to get a better vantage point. The van included umbrellas and a ladder.

    There were signs of some vehicle malfunctions with one rat rod blowing a hose and overheating. A few other classics were seen on flatbed tow trucks.

    To the north end of the Dream Cruise, downtown Pontiac was alive Saturday despite the heat and few places to hide from it. Traffic was limited to one direction or closed off entirely in sections allowing for no-hassle car inspections by fans from all over the area.

    Pontiac City Square, the massive ocean of parking spaces in the downtown area, was the focal point for most of the action. The event attracted several hundred cars and even more visitors.

    One end of the lot was anchored by roughly a dozen food trucks, with the smell of barbecue from the Red Wood Grill wafting over the festivities. Those with different tastes could opt for cheesesteaks or even liquid nitrogen ice cream.

    In another corner of the lot, a stage hosted live music throughout the day, including local band the Lofteez holding things down.

    The activity was a welcome sight to Major Guy, the manager at Pontiac City Square.

    “The crowds have improved slightly from last year,” he said. “With the downtown coming back, I think people are recognizing that.”

    Here is a collection of other moments experienced during the Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday.

    Love at first sight

    Just three hours after Bill Pilchak, 63, set his eyes on the original 1956 Cadillac Sedan de Ville in 1991, he knew his family had to buy it.

    After all, he and his wife, Toni, both of Rochester Hills, had been looking for a classic family car. He paid $10,800 and the car, with even the rubber siding on the windshield in tact — a cue about the car's impeccable condition — was theirs.

    The car is totally original, not one modification, but the front seat will need restoration soon, he said. Raising a hotel magazine up, Pilchak proudly remarked it even made magazines as the poster-car for the Woodward Dream Cruise. It was on display Saturday in Birmingham, between Bowers and Hazel.

    With an "ask to touch sign" atop the headlight, which doubles as the gas cover, vintage car paraphernalia and even a "no cruising" sign from 1969, Pilchak's car attracts attention.

    He said a few years ago, a man told him this was the car his family abandoned when Fidel Castro came to power in Cuba.
    Roseville resident Kelley Pomper, 40, had come to the Dream Cruise for the last 10 years.

    When she first saw the car, all she could say was "wow!"

    "It's awesome, for as old as it is," she said. "That trunk alone could fit five people going to a drive-in, which is probably why we don't have drive-ins anymore."

    Passersby stopped for pictures next to the sign, which read, "Cruising and gathering outside a vehicle unlawful. City ordinance."

    "When I was 16, you have to find places to park your car; you will be drag racing up and down the street; you get chased places," Pilchak said. "And now, you spend a week celebrating."

    Mustang mania

    Ford Motor Co.'s main outpost, Mustang Alley, in Ferndale looked like a street fair, with pony car fans perusing close to 1,000 Mustangs spanning decades of Dearborn muscle.

    For Mark Schaller, Ford's Mustang marketing manager, this weekend in August is one of the best, putting the brand in the spotlight during Michigan's premier car event, he said.

    On Saturday, a steady stream of people walked up Nine Mile to Woodward, and others had gathered just east of the main thoroughfare to gawk at a Ford GT supercar the automaker had on display.

    "If you gotta ask, you can't afford," one man said to a group watching the silver speedster spin on its rotation platform.

    Though the nearby Mustang Alley has been a big draw for cruisers and car fans for a few years, the stretch of Nine Mile from just west of Woodward through the heart of downtown Ferndale bore a special significance Saturday. Ford Motor Co. is in its inaugural year as the Woodward Dream Cruise's main sponsor.

    Adrian Green, 53, drove from Eastpointe with his brother-in-law. At just after 9 a.m., Greeb had a bag full of Ford merchandise and leaned on a barricade watching a Ford Mustang attempt a brief burnout on Woodward.

    "I'm a Ford man," he said. "They put on a good show every year."

    Shocks and style in Pontiac

    Bud Marotz’s blue 1940 Ford Deluxe Tudor is, essentially, plan B for his annual trips to Kalamazoo with his wife to the National Street Rod Association gathering in September. For years, they’d made the trip west from their Waterford Township home in his 1929 Model A. It’s a car no one would describe as “comfy.”

    Enter the Ford, a cushier ride he picked up two weeks ago, just in time for this year’s Dream Cruise and a few weeks ahead of this year’s pilgrimage to Kalamazoo.

    “We can take this anytime,” said Marotz, who has owned a heating and cooling business in Waterford Township where he’s worked for 50 of his 72 years. “This has good shocks, comfortable seats, a radio and air conditioning.”

    Those additions — plus the custom dark blue, striped paint job — mean the nearly 80-year-old vehicle is far from stock, but Marotz doesn’t mind. It’s all about the comfort.

    “All my friends say, ‘You didn’t buy that, you stole it,’” he joked.

    Dream Cruise 2017: Vintage beauties and cruising culture
    A 1927 Packard convertible sits on Woodward near Nine
    A 1927 Packard convertible sits on Woodward near Nine Mile in Ferndale during the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    This is the hood ornament of a 1927 Packard convertible.
    This is the hood ornament of a 1927 Packard convertible.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    A rare 21-window Volkswagen Samba Bus is seen on Woodward
    A rare 21-window Volkswagen Samba Bus is seen on Woodward in Royal Oak.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    The Krispy Kreme Cruiser heads south on Woodward.
    The Krispy Kreme Cruiser heads south on Woodward.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    A 1960 Chevy Bel Air station wagon cruises down Woodward
    A 1960 Chevy Bel Air station wagon cruises down Woodward in Ferndale.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Chris Manciulea, of Tampa, Florida, signs a Ford Mustang
    Chris Manciulea, of Tampa, Florida, signs a Ford Mustang on display at Mustang Alley in Ferndale. The public was invited to offer their thoughts and suggestions for future Mustang designs.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Two for the money: An old Dodge car hauler carries
    Two for the money: An old Dodge car hauler carries a vintage auto at the Woodward Dream Cruise Saturday, August 19, 2017 in Pontiac.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    A Ford wagon with wooden spoke wheels makes its way
    A Ford wagon with wooden spoke wheels makes its way along Woodward in Pontiac.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    Bob Allen of Waterford Township looks at the engine
    Bob Allen of Waterford Township looks at the engine of a 1954 Ford Crestline along Pike Street in Pontiac at the Woodward Dream Cruise Saturday.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    A jacked-up vintage Ford F-250 cruises the Woodward
    A jacked-up vintage Ford F-250 cruises the Woodward Dream Cruise in Pontiac on Saturday.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    A 1951 Pontiac parked along Pike Street attracts attention.
    A 1951 Pontiac parked along Pike Street attracts attention.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    A bright yellow 1955 Chevy truck is parked the Pike
    A bright yellow 1955 Chevy truck is parked the Pike Street lot in Pontiac.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    Earl Caron of Oxford stands by his 1936 Ford pickup
    Earl Caron of Oxford stands by his 1936 Ford pickup in Pontiac.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    Northbound traffic moves along Woodward at 11 Mile
    Northbound traffic moves along Woodward at 11 Mile in front of an audience in lawn chairs.  Alex Haggart, Special to The Detroit News
    A 1933 Dodge sedan shows an American flag.
    A 1933 Dodge sedan shows an American flag.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    A classic Jeep cruises at the Woodward Dream Cruise
    A classic Jeep cruises at the Woodward Dream Cruise Saturday.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    Jim Larson of Waterford holds his M-1 road sign.
    Jim Larson of Waterford holds his M-1 road sign.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    A restored delivery van heads north on Woodward.
    A restored delivery van heads north on Woodward.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Ricardo Vasquez, 73, of Sterling Heights, seeks shade
    Ricardo Vasquez, 73, of Sterling Heights, seeks shade from an umbrella attached to the handle bars of his 2010 Harley-Davidson Fatboy Lo.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    POW/MIA, U.S and Don't Tread On Me flags fly from the
    POW/MIA, U.S and Don't Tread On Me flags fly from the back of a Jeep.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Plenty of hoods are raised in a parking lot off Pike
    Plenty of hoods are raised in a parking lot off Pike Street.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    People ride on this older model fire truck near 13
    People ride on this older model fire truck near 13 Mile.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Taylor Williams, 21, of Troy, holds up a parking sign
    Taylor Williams, 21, of Troy, holds up a parking sign for $40 parking spots in the CVS Pharmacy lot at 13 Mile Rd. and Woodward during the 23rd annual Woodward Dream Cruise Saturday Aug. 19, 2017.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    People ride on this older model fire truck near 13
    People ride on this older model fire truck near 13 Mile Road.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Tom Fullington, 64, of Royal Oak, sets up his tent
    Tom Fullington, 64, of Royal Oak, sets up his tent along Woodward.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Families look at official 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise
    Families look at official 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise t-shirts and merchandise.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    George Cromer, 84, of Southfield, watches Cruisin In
    George Cromer, 84, of Southfield, watches Cruisin In Shoes 5K runners and walkers while he sits in front of a 1988 Cardinal Red Pontiac Grand Prix with matching numbers 455 cubic-inch engine owned by Steve West (not pictured), of South Lyon. Cromer's 77-year-old wife, Julie Cromer (not pictured) participated in the 5K before the Woodward Dream Cruise Saturday Aug, 19, 2017..  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Kent Geistler, 40, carries his daughter, Pyper Geistler,
    Kent Geistler, 40, carries his daughter, Pyper Geistler, 5, both of Royal Oak, they look at this faded red 1955 Willys Jeep pick up owned by Kim Malin (not pictured), 63, of Auburn Hills during the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise..  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Ernie Dowty, 66, of Sterling Heights, takes a nap while
    Ernie Dowty, 66, of Sterling Heights, takes a nap while sitting next to his orange 1973 Turbo-Charged Corvette Stingray at the Memorial Park car show during the 23rd annual Woodward Dream Cruise Saturday Aug. 19, 2017.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Greg Flesher, left, and his wife, Karen Flesher, both
    Greg Flesher, left, and his wife, Karen Flesher, both 65 and from Clarkston, eat breakfast in front of their Black 1966 Pontiac GTO at Memorial Park car show.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Rob Hunt, 36, of Memphis, rides his cruiser bike with
    Rob Hunt, 36, of Memphis, rides his cruiser bike with 26-inch-high custom ape-hanger handle bars. during the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise in Royal Oak, Saturday morning, August 19, 2017.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    People run southbound on Woodward as they prepare to
    People run southbound on Woodward as they prepare to turn west onto Rockingham Rd. and run through the neighborhoods to finish the Cruise In Shoes 5K before the start of the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    People participate in the Cruise In Shoes 5K as they
    People participate in the Cruise In Shoes 5K as they walk northbound in the southbound lanes of Woodward near 13 Mile Rd.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    People participate in the Cruise In Shoes 5K as they
    People participate in the Cruise In Shoes 5K as they walk and run n northbound in the southbound lanes of Woodward near 13 Mile Rd.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
      Early fans get the spots

      Many cruise fans got a spot early and planned to stay put most of the day.

      Mike Cunningham, 41, of Shelbyville, Indiana, had a tent and chairs set up next to his parked 2008 Chevrolet Corvette near 13 Mile in Royal Oak. He and a friend arrived at 7 a.m. — two hours before the cruise officially kicked off.

      Cunningham has been coming to the Dream Cruise for about four years and hopes to be able to get a little driving in this year. He loves the diversity of cars.

      “You see everything, “ he said as loud muscle cars accelerated along Woodward. “New cars, old cars, hot rods, crazy stuff that people built that you don’t think should even be on the street, but they’re out here driving it.”

      The National Weather Service projected Saturday’s early morning rains should dry out by the afternoon with a fair amount of sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s.

      “It should be a pleasant day overall for the Cruise,” said meteorologist Dave Gurney of the weather service’s White Lake Township station.

      J.R. Robinson, 66, of Detroit and his wife Cheryl, 49, of Detroit found a spot about 7:30 a.m. just south of 13 Mile in Royal Oak to watch the parade of cruisers up Woodward.

      J.R. Robinson said he’s been coming to the cruise for about 10 years and loves to see all the muscle cars. He’s got one himself: a 1987 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS T-Top.

      “I didn’t want to bring mine because it’s not in mint shape yet,” he said. “Mine’s running and clean, but it’s not mint yet."

      But Robinson hopes to drive it in the Dream Cruise. “Lord willing, I hope mine will be in it next year.”

      Father-son production

      Dylan Flegel and his father, Jim, are giving people the equivalent of a head fake. People passing by along the east side of Woodward near 14 Mile think they’re seeing one thing, but it’s actually another.

      The v-shaped twin air intakes for cooling their 1994 Pontiac Firebird’s small block 350, seemingly pop out of the engine.

      “People think they’re seeing twin turbos,” said Dylan, a 23-year-old from Kalamazoo.

      He and his father began working on the car roughly seven years ago — a bonding experience the younger Flegel clearly cherishes. The work took roughly three years to complete.

      What they’ve put out together is a vehicle Dylan describes as “old style,” with its big tires and big engine. The outside is finished in deep, dark orange color, with a black interior.

      “Now, after all of the work, we get to just drive it,” he said.

      Built to run

      The first car Doug Phend learned to drive in nearly 40 years ago was a tiny little Fiat. The car he’s currently tooling around in, in Pontiac on Saturday, is so not that.

      A year and a half ago, the 56-year-old Clarkston resident bought his 1957 Chevy Nomad from one of the friends he and his wife had dinner with every Tuesday. Technically, it’s a two-door station wagon. But the black-and-chrome monster is far from what most of us think of when we hear that term.

      Under the hood, the Nomad sports a crate 350 engine, with a cam on it and a 671 blower.

      “I saw that and couldn’t believe what (the previous owner) had done in there,” Phen said. And instead of keeping it under wraps, he gets it out on the road as often as possible.

      “I drive it a lot,” he said. “It’s only been in the trailer once.”

      The interior features chrome trim nearly everywhere, including spans across the ceiling. It’s a level of detail that makes cleaning a real chore. Those are matched on the outside of the vehicle’s roof by ribbing. Those are just some of the touches that Phend loves about his new prize.

      “I will never sell it,” he said. “My wife can sell it after I’m gone, I guess.”

      Drive behind the Cruise

      What began as a fundraiser for a soccer field in Ferndale in 1995 quickly evolved into the world’s largest one-day automotive event.

      Spectators and cruisers travel to Metro Detroit, the birthplace of the American automobile, to demonstrate and participate in an event that celebrates an ongoing love affair with the automobile.

      The Dream Cruise is many things to many people: a road party, car show, manufacturer display, a meandering drive that’s more about the journey than the destination.

      But mostly it’s a trip to the past, a time when American cars ruled the world, and all roads led to Detroit.

      The vintage cars along Woodward on Saturday show Motown know-how in all its souped-up, tricked-out glory.

      The Dream Cruise runs until 9 p.m. Saturday.

      Staff writers Melissa Burden, Jim Lynch, Ian Thibodeau and Jo Kroeker contributed.

