The 2017 North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center. Tickets for the 2018 auto show went on sale on the show’s website Wednesday. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News file)

Tickets for the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center went on sale on the show’s website Wednesday.

The first public event, the high-end Gallery gala, will be in Cobo’s atrium this year. The Jan. 13 event showcases ultra-luxury brands like Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce. Tickets for the Gallery are $250 per person.

The glitzy Charity Preview takes place Jan. 19. Tickets cost $400 per person, $390 of which is tax-deductible; proceeds support a wide range of children’s charities.

The public show runs from Jan. 20-28. Tickets are $14, but ages 7-12 and 65-plus get in for $7.

Got to naias.com/tickets for purchases.

