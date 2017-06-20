The North American model is currently manufactured at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, where it will stay until mid-2018. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Ford Motor Co. will bring the next-generation Focus from China to the U.S. for the first time in 2019.

The Dearborn-based automaker announced Tuesday that production on the new model of the small car will begin at existing plants in China in the second half of 2019. The North American model is currently manufactured at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, where it will stay until mid-2018.

“Finding a more cost-effective way to deliver the next Focus program in North America is a better plan, allowing us to redeploy the money we save into areas of growth for the company — especially sport utilities, commercial vehicles, performance vehicles as well as mobility, autonomous vehicles and electrified vehicles,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford executive vice president and president, Global Operations, in a statement.

Ford said moving production of the Focus to China will not result in any job losses for U.S. hourly employees.

Michigan Assembly will be converted to make the new Ranger pickup starting in late 2018, and the new Bronco SUV in 2020 once Focus production is moved.

Ford joins the likes of General Motors Co. and Volvo Cars, which are building cars in China and importing them to the United States. GM became the first of the Detroit Three automakers to import from China. It sells the Chinese made Buick Envision SUV and the Cadillac CT6 plug-in hybrid in the U.S.

The announcement comes about five months after Ford, under former CEO Mark Fields, canceled plans to build a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico to build the next-generation Focus, garnering praise from then President-elect Donald Trump. When those plans were canceled, Ford said it would build the car at an existing factory in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Ford said Tuesday the decision to shift production to China axes those plans as well. The company said “additional variants” of the next-generation model will come from Europe following the shift, with most of the new North American Models initially coming from China.

