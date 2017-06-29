New 2018 Mustang owners won’t have to shell out to burn out — a feature that will let drivers burn rubber will come standard in all the refreshed pony cars debuting later this year. (Photo: Ford Motor Co.)

Ford Motor Co. on Thursday announced that an electric line-lock feature, a device that allows the front brakes to lock separately from the rear brakes so that the back tires can “heat up,” will be available across all trims.

Because “burnouts just never get old,” according to Vaughn Gittin Jr., Ford’s Formula Drift Champion.

The line-lock feature will be accessible through a menu on the Mustang instrument cluster, according to Ford. Once turned on, the system builds pressure on the front brakes, which can be held for up to 15 seconds. In that time, the driver can hit the throttle and spew smoke from the rear wheels.

That feature was previously only available on a V-8 Mustang GT. Now, even the Mustangs powered by the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine can burn rubber, according to Ford.

“We introduced line-lock on EcoBoost Mustangs because we didn’t want those customers to miss out,” said Mark Schaller, Ford Mustang marketing manager, in a statement. “The number of people choosing EcoBoost power continues to grow globally, and with the increased torque and new features coming on the new Mustang, customers will not be disappointed.”

Ford announced in January that it’d drop the V-6 engine option on the new model for the first time since 1994.

The pony car gets standard LED lights and new front and rear fascias, accentuating its aggressive looks with a lower, vented hood. Inside, the Mustang adds a 12-inch digital instrument display that can be customized to the driver’s preference.

The refreshed Mustang’s engine lineup will now be mated to a quick-shifting, 10-speed automatic transmission. A 6-speed manual with twin-disc clutch is also available.

The 310-horsepower, turbocharged Ecoboost 2.3-liter inline-4 — introduced in 2015 — now makes up 40 percent of Mustang’s global sales and will replace the outgoing 3.7-liter V-6 as the base engine. Ford says the V-6 has been the choice of 15-20 percent of customers. To help wean V-6 fans, the turbo-4’s sound will be electronically enhanced. The muscle car’s signature 5.0-liter V-8 will also be offered, its prehistoric growl enhanced by an active exhaust option.

The 2018 model also gets digital novelties like auto high beams, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, and pre-collision assist. While the base Mustang still features the traditional 4.2-inch analog instrument gauge, the available 12-inch digital cluster (shared with the Lincoln Continental) can be configured in NORMAL, SPORT or TRACK modes.

The high-tech cluster is part of a flurry of appearance upgrades that include smokier chrome finishes in the cockpit, new carbon-fiber trims, 10 new wheel choices and three new skin colors.

