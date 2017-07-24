Ford Motor Co.’s 2018 Mustang GT’s redesigned 5.0-liter V-8 engine pushes out 460 horsepower and 420 pound feet of torque. (Photo: Uli Heckmann / Ford)

Ford Motor Co.’s 2018 Mustang GT will the fastest in company history.

The Dearborn-based automaker on Monday released performance numbers for the new model out later this year. The redesigned 5.0-liter V-8 engine pushes out 460 horsepower and 420 pound feet of torque. Mated to a new 10-speed automatic transmission, it drops the GT’s 0-to-60 time to under 4 seconds when the pony car is set to Drag Strip mode.

In June, Ford announced the vehicles would come standard with a burnout feature that locks the front brakes while letting the rear tires spin free. Pricing hasn’t yet been released, but gear heads will have to pay extra for the new GT trim.

2018 Ford Mustang V8 GT with Performance Package in Orange Fury (Photo: Ford)

The standard 2018 Mustang will have a EcoBoost inline-4 with 310 horsepower and 350 pound feet of torque. Ford said that model, paired with the 10-speed automatic and a performance package with bigger wheels, brakes and rotors, delivers a 0-to-60 in under 5 seconds in Drag Strip mode.

“Gearing matters, and in Drag Strip mode, this car launches better than ever off the line,” Mustang chief engineer Carl Widmann said in a news release.

The new Mustangs have five drive modes: Normal, Sport, Track, Drag Strip and Snow/Wet. Ford said the Drag Strip mode was designed to provide maximum acceleration and performance when driving in a straight line.

Drag Strip mode optimizes shifting and it delivers a significant acceleration boost, eliminating the lost time usually associated with automatic shifting, Ford said.

2018 Ford Mustang V8 GT with Performance Package in Orange Fury (Photo: Ford)

Ford announced in January it would eliminate a V-6 engine option on the refreshed 2018 Mustang for the first time since 1994.

The turbocharged Ecoboost 2.3-liter inline-4 — introduced in 2015 — now makes up 40 percent of Mustang’s global sales and will replace the outgoing 3.7-liter V-6 as the base engine. Ford says the V-6 has been the choice of 15-20 percent of customers.

To help wean V-6 fans, the turbo-4’s sound will be electronically enhanced. The muscle car’s signature 5.0-liter V-8 will also be offered, its prehistoric growl enhanced by an active exhaust option.

2018 Ford Mustang V8 GT with Performance Package in Orange Fury (Photo: Ford)

A six-speed manual with twin-disc clutch is also available

The new car gets standard LED headlights and new front and rear fascias, accentuating its aggressive looks with a lower, vented hood.

The 2018 model gets digital novelties like automatic high beams, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, and pre-collision assist. While the base Mustang still features the traditional 4.2-inch analog instrument gauge, the available 12-inch digital cluster (shared with the Lincoln Continental) can be configured in Normal, Sport or Track modes.

The high-tech cluster is part of a flurry of appearance upgrades that include smokier chrome finishes in the cockpit, new carbon-fiber trims, 10 new wheel choices and three new skin colors.

Ford said customers will be able to build and price the 2018 Mustang starting July 25 online.

