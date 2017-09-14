Ford makes SUVs and commercial vehicles for the Russian market at the plant in Elabuga, Tatarstan. (Photo: Ford)

Ford Motor Co. will add 700 jobs to a plant in Russia.

Partnering with Ford Sollers, the company’s Russian joint venture, the company will begin recruiting for the positions in October. It’s all to fill a second shift at the vehicle plant in Elabuga, Tatarstan, where the company makes SUVs and commercial vehicles for the Russian market.

Sales there are up 10 percent through the first eight months of the year.

“The development of our SUV and commercial vehicle range lies at the core of our strategy now at Ford Sollers,” said President Adil Shirinov. “We’re increasing the production of these models to strengthen further our position in these market segments, and to continue to grow our market share in 2018.”

