Ford CEO Jim Hackett will have the chance to prove that he’s the change agent Bill Ford wants him to be.

The industry outsider on Tuesday afternoon will lay out for investors his strategic plan for the 114-year-old automaker. If anxious investors and a board of directors looking for magic from the auto industry outsider weren’t impetus enough for a rousing plan for the future, rival General Motors Co.’s announcement Monday that it will have at least 20 new electric vehicles by 2023 had GM stock trading up and analysts praising the move.

Hackett’s strategic update, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in New York, will set the tone for his tenure as CEO.

Ford leaders have traditionally used a yearly event to tell investors about the company’s long-term plans, and how Ford will achieve them. Last year, Mark Fields, former president and CEO, said autonomous vehicles and new transportation services would set the company up for long-term profits, but hurt profits in the short term.

That didn’t impress Wall Street then, and Ford stock dipped as a result. That slide continued through the rest of Fields’ time as CEO, which ended in May. The stock price has yet to surpass $13 per share, and Hackett’s Tuesday outline will aim to change that.

He’s made a handful of moves already. Since Hackett became CEO, Ford has said it will move U.S. production of the next-generation Focus to China and announced a partnership with Mahindra in India to bolster Ford’s business there.

Hackett realigned executive ranks during his first few weeks into a more rational flowchart. He reduced the frequency of former CEO Alan Mulally’s renowned business plan review meetings held on Thursdays. He also revised the company’s talking points on autonomous cars by taking a broader stance on how the company will bring those vehicles to market in 2021. They could be used for ride-hailing, or they could be used to transport goods.

The company in September announced a partnership with San Francisco-based Lyft to develop autonomous vehicles. Internally, “Team Edison” was formed to speed up the company’s work on electric vehicles.

That team has been told to think big and move fast to bring new electric vehicles to market as part of Ford’s $4.5 billion investment in the segment. The company plans to introduce 13 new electric vehicles around the world over the next five years, including an F-150 hybrid, Mustang hybrid, a hybrid autonomous vehicle, hybrid police sedan and a fully electric small SUV.

Those are all pieces, though. Hackett’s strategic update is meant to bring the vision together. He’ll be joined in New York by Bob Shanks, executive vice president and chief financial officer; Jim Farley, executive vice president and president of global markets; Joe Hinrichs, executive vice president and president of global operations; and Marcy Klevorn, executive vice president and president of mobility.

