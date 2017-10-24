The realignment of Ford Motor Co.’s top ranks under President and CEO Jim Hackett is continuing. (Photo: Chris O'Meara / AP)

The realignment of Ford Motor Co.’s top ranks under President and CEO Jim Hackett is continuing. Several executives shifted roles, while others, including the head of global strategy, are leaving the Blue Oval.

It’s the second major shakeup since Hackett was appointed to lead the Dearborn-based automaker in May, when he restructured the executive ranks initially into what he and other company officials called a more rational flowchart.

The moves announced Tuesday aim to “improve efficiencies” in the global operations, Hackett said in a statement. Felicia Fields, human resources director, will retire; the company is appointing Kiersten Robinson as interim human resources leader. John Casesa, appointed in 2015 by former CEO Mark Fields to oversee global strategy and business development, will leave the company.

Kumar Galhotra is named group vice president of Lincoln and chief marketing officer. He’ll report to Jim Farley, Ford executive vice president and president of global markets. Galhotra will continue his work at Lincoln, pushing a transformation of the company’s limping luxury brand.

He’ll also be responsible for putting Ford’s work in digital services, electrification, mobility and autonomy on display as a marketing officer. Stephen Odell, executive vice president of Ford global marketing, sales and service, will retire after 37 years with the company.

“As we develop our strategy to become the most trusted mobility company, designing smart vehicles for a smart world, we will continue to reshape the organization to deliver the most value for our customers and all of our stakeholders,” Hackett said in a statement. “The changes we are announcing today will further align resources and improve efficiencies throughout our global markets and operations. At the same time, I want to recognize the truly significant contributions of the senior leaders departing from Ford and thank them for their many years of service.”

Joe Hinrichs, Ford executive vice president and president of global operations, will see some changes to his team. Linda Cash has been named vice president of quality and new model launch. She’s responsible for “driving quality processes throughout the design and production of Ford vehicles, and for new model launches globally, ensuring alignment throughout the business operations.”

Cash has been with Ford since 1984. She was previously vice president of manufacturing for Ford of Europe. She replaces Bennie Fowler, who will retire after 27 years. Dale Wishnousky will take Cash’s place in Ford’s European operations.

The company is also naming Birgit Behrendt vice president of joint ventures, alliances and commercial affairs, a new position responsible for the development of new arrangements to “support the company’s business growth.” She will become the highest ranking German woman ever to work as an officer of Ford of Europe.

Ford also announced that Joy Falotico, chairman and CEO of Ford Credit, will now report directly to Hackett. Falotico had previously reported to CFO Bob Shanks, who now will oversee the global strategy and business development team.

Galhotra will assume his new role Nov. 1. All other changes are effective Jan. 1, 2018, the automaker said.

The announcement comes two days before Ford and Hackett are scheduled to report its third quarter results on Thursday, and three weeks after Hackett and his executive team told the investment community in New York their plans for the future of Ford.

Hackett plans to to eliminate vehicles, trim billions in operating costs and divert money from the development of passenger cars and internal combustion engines, investing that into trucks, SUVs and electric vehicles.

He has said several times since taking over as CEO that the company needs to be more financially fit. And he said in early October that some older segments of the company still have room to cut. In a statement the company said Tuesday’s announcement is part of Hackett’s effort to position Ford for long-term success.

