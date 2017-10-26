Ford vehicles sit on the lot at a car dealership, in Brandon, Fla. (Photo: Chris O'Meara / AP)

Dearborn — A favorable tax adjustment and strong-selling F-Series trucks helped Ford Motor Co. to make $1.6 billion in the third quarter.

The company reported Thursday morning the 63 percent increase over the same quarter a year ago, when profits slipped to $957 million due to recall costs, reduced dealer inventory and changes in the mix of the F-150 in North America. The company reported earnings per share of $.39, which beat analysts’ forecasts.

The results were produced during the first full quarter under new CEO Jim Hackett, who spent much of October releasing parts of his plan to put Ford ahead in a changing industry.

“This quarter demonstrates that our team’s focus on fitness is showing early promise,” Hackett said in a statement. “Be we also know that we must accelerate that progress in the near term, while taking the necessary steps to fundamentally redesign our business operations to be more fit for the long term.”

Bolstered by trucks and SUVs, Ford’s North American region effectively accounted for all of the automaker’s third-quarter automotive profits, totaling $1.7 billion. The Blue Oval lost money in most other automotive markets. Ford posted a $158 million loss in South American, a $86 million loss in Europe and a $60 million loss in the Middle Easter and Africa segment. The Blue Oval made $289 million from its Asia Pacific segment.

The results beat analysts’ forecasts that Ford would report earnings at $.33 per share. They come two days after crosstown rival General Motors Co. reported losing $3 billion in the third quarter due to the sale of its money-losing Opel-Vauxhall business in Europe. And Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reported it made 25 percent more than it did a year ago.

“This quarter, we achieved more balanced results with improvements in growth, profitability and cash flow,” Bob Shanks, Ford chief financial officer, said in a statement. The company also reported it has $26.1 billion in automotive segment cash and cash equivalents.

Shanks characterized the third quarter results as “high quality,” and adjusted the company’s guidance for the year toward the higher end of what he previously said the company would make. The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to come in between $1.75 and $1.85 per share, compared to $1.76 per share in 2016.

Two days before releasing third-quarter earnings, Ford said four senior executives would retire or leave the Dearborn automaker by the end of the year. The moves punctuated the strategic outline Hackett and his team shared with investors earlier this month in New York, which left analysts unimpressed.

Despite those moves, analysts are looking for Hackett to show direction as Ford, its major industry rivals and Silicon Valley heavyweights jockey for competitive advantage in the mobility space of ride-sharing, electrification and self-driving vehicles.

“Ford share price has done well in the near term,” David Kudla, CEO of Grand Blanc-based Mainstay Capital Management LLC, said in a note. “The question is has it been buoyed by Ford’s rivals’ splashy autonomous program announcements or are investor’s seeing real potential in the stock. Newly appointed CEO Jim Hackett will need to reassure investors a plan is in place.”

The goal of the management changes is to “improve efficiencies” in the global operations, Hackett said in a statement. The moves help Hackett build a new culture at Ford built on his devotion to simple and effective systems.

It’s the second round of major management changes since Hackett was appointed to lead the Dearborn-based automaker in May. Then, he restructured the executive ranks initially into what he and other company officials called a more rational flowchart.

Hackett plans to eliminate $14 billion over the next five years from materials costs and engineering alone, to cut the number of customizable options on vehicles, to trim development times and to leverage partnerships to drive foreign business and autonomous vehicles. He wants to divert money from the development of passenger cars and internal combustion engines, and invest that in trucks, SUVs and electric vehicles.

He has said several times since taking over as CEO that the company needs to be more financially fit.

