John Veihmeyer (Photo: Ford)

Ford Motor Co. on Thursday announced it would appoint former KPMG International Chairman and CEO John Veihmeyer to its board of directors.

Veihmeyer will be the 14th member of the board, serving on the audit and nominating and governance committees. He has experience in financial reporting, risk management and governance from his time at KPMG.

“John brings decades of accounting, governance and risk management experience that spans multiple industries and global borders,” said Executive Chairman Bill Ford in a statement. “He will provide a unique perspective to our board at an exciting and unprecedented time of change for our company and our industry.”

