While the company reported a $1.7-billion profit in the third quarter, it lost $158 million in South America. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP/Getty Images)

Ford Motor Co. could soon present a fix for the millions of dollars it loses in South America, which might mean exiting parts of the region.

J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman wrote in a note issued Tuesday that the automaker’s leadership is considering “an out-of-the-box transformational plan to stanch what it deems as unacceptable losses in South America which we expect could be announced over the short-term. Ford is evaluating strategies in relation to doing business in emerging markets overall. ... It could also entail selective exits from certain markets.”

Ford representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

While the company reported a $1.7-billion profit in the third quarter, it lost $158 million in South America. That was the third consecutive loss there this year. Since 2011, the company has lost $2.6 billion in that region, including $1.1 billion last year.

Analysts have said that exiting that market could immediately boost profits. Ford has given no indication it plans to leave any region of the world, a once-unthinkable notion that General Motors Co. already is doing. GM ended 20 years of loses in Europe by ditching those operations this year. It cost GM $3 billion this quarter, but the company’s top executives say it will bring long-term shareholder value and growth for a company seeing a surging share price in recent months.

Brinkman also wrote Tuesday that Ford is expecting challenges in Europe due to electrification demand there the company will have a hard time meeting.

ithibodeau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Ian_Thibodeau

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hT3HdY