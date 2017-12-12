Ford Motor Co. is offering voluntary retirement packages to hourly United Auto Workers employees at some U.S. factories, including five in Michigan. (Photo: William Thomas Cain / Getty Images file)

Ford Motor Co. is offering voluntary retirement packages to hourly United Auto Workers employees at some U.S. factories, including four in Michigan.

Employees at the Michigan Assembly Plant, Dearborn Engine Plant, Rawsonville Components Plant and Woodhaven Stamping Plant hired before Nov. 19, 2007, are eligible for the packages, said Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker.

The Dearborn-based automaker is aiming for 150 employees from those U.S. plants to take the offer. The company wants to “reduce a short-term surplus,” Felker said.

The buyouts come as Ford, under CEO Jim Hackett and the company’s leadership, also works to cut operational costs by about $14 billion over the next five years. Hackett and other Ford executives have said they expect to cut costs without turning to layoffs.

