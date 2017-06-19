2018 Honda Accord Concept Sketch (Photo: Honda)

Honda said Monday it will reveal the next-generation Honda Accord sedan in an event July 14 in Detroit that will be livestreamed on YouTube.

The Japanese automaker released a concept sketch of the front of the redesigned 2018 midsize sedan showing what it describes as having an “aggressive stance and proportion.” An invitation to the Detroit event says the 10-generation Accord will be the most “premium and dynamically styled Accord ever.”

Honda has said the new Accord will have two new direct-injected and turbocharged engines, plus an updated two-motor hybrid powertrain.

Accord sales totaled 130,300 through May, down 7.3 percent from the same months a year ago. Sales of many cars are down this year as consumers shift to buying crossovers, SUVs and trucks. Since 1976, Americans have bought more than 13 million Accords.

