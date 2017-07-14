Buy Photo The 2018 Honda Accord midsize sedan is presented by Jeff Conrad, senior vice-president of the automobile division of American Honda Motor Company, during a global reveal event at the Garden Theater in Detroit on Friday, July 14, 2017. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

American Honda Motor Co. Inc. on Friday debuted a redesigned 2018 Accord midsize sedan with updated styling, and a choice of two new turbocharged engines and a hybrid version.

The 10th-generation Accord, which had its global debut at a rare July reveal inside Detroit’s Garden Theater and via livestream on YouTube, has a new face with a long hood and a longer wheelbase. It’s lower, wider and shorter than the current generation in showrooms. Production will begin in a few months. It enters the declining midsize segment where there will be stiff competition with an all-new Toyota Camry and redesigned Hyundai Sonata hitting the market this summer.

“(It’s the) most dramatically styled, most sophisticated and most fun to drive Accord we have ever made,” said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president of the automobile division of American Honda Motor Co. Inc.

Honda said the Accord will offer two direct-injected and turbocharged four-cylinder engines paired with a new Honda-developed 10-speed automatic transmission, CVT transmission or six-speed manual, depending on the car. Honda also has an updated two-motor hybrid powertrain that will roll out this winter, Conrad said.

The new Accord comes as sedan sales, particularly in the midsize segment, have fallen over the past few years as consumers increasingly shift into crossovers, SUVs and trucks.

Loyalty to sedans has fallen in recent years, according to IHS Markit. A study released earlier this week found consumers who opted to buy another sedan when returning to the market dropped 7.6 percentage points to 48.6 percent through April this year, compared to 56.2 percent in 2012. IHS Markit found that during the first four months this year, two-thirds of sedan owners returning to the market opted to buy an SUV or crossover.

Analysts are split whether the new Accord will help boost sales of the car for the Japanese automaker. The Civic and CR-V outsell the Accord.

“The current Honda Accord already does everything well. It’s best-in-class in all important categories, including reliability, technology, fuel economy, reputation,” Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for Autotrader, said in a statement. “The 2018 Honda Accord will certainly up the game in all of those areas. But will it matter? The biggest challenge for the new Accord is that it’s a midsize car. Remarkably, Honda has maintained Accord’s segment share without plopping them into fleets or offering astronomical incentives. The new version likely will help Honda maintain share, but in a shrinking segment.”

Accord sales are down 5.5 percent through June this year compared to the first half of 2016. But the car remains a top seller in the segment and among vehicles across the industry. June Accord sales were up 3.4 percent over June 2016.

Last year, Honda sold 345,225 Accords in the U.S., down 2.9 percent from 2015 totals.

The reveal of the new Accord comes a day after Honda issued a recall of 1.15 million 2013-16 Accords in the U.S. that are at risk of engine fires. The company said it will replace a 12-volt battery sensor that may short.

Pricing and fuel economy estimates were not yet available, but Conrad expects the car will have segment-leading fuel efficiency. The car starts now at about $23,000. The Accord is produced at Honda’s plant in Marysville, Ohio.

