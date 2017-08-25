Buy Photo Volkswagen engineer James Liang will be sentenced Friday for his role in the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal. (Photo: (Photo: Virginia Lozano/The Detroit News))Buy Photo

Detroit – A Volkswagen engineer will be sentenced in federal court Friday for his role in a $25 billion diesel emissions cheating scandal.

Federal prosecutors want James Liang, leader of diesel competence for VW from 2008 until last fall, to spend three years in prison and pay a $20,000 fine for helping cheat U.S. emissions tests and for lying to regulators.

Liang’s lawyer said the VW engineer is too old and slight to serve alongside dangerous felons in a low-security federal prison. The California resident should serve any sentence under house arrest or at a less dangerous jail in the Los Angeles area, defense lawyer Daniel Nixon said.

“There is no legitimate sentencing purpose served by exposing Mr. Liang, a 63 year-old man who weighs 120 pounds, to threats to his physical safety, or the extortion demands he may face in a low-security prison,” Nixon wrote in a court filing.

U.S. District Judge Sean Cox is scheduled to issue the sentence at 10 a.m. Friday in Detroit.

Liang struck a plea deal with investigators in September after becoming the first person charged in the scandal.

He was followed by six other current and former Volkswagen AG executives who were indicted in January 2017. Last month, former VW executive Oliver Schmidt struck a plea deal and could spend seven years in federal prison.

Volkswagen was also charged as a company with three criminal felony counts for what regulators called a “10-year conspiracy” to rig hundreds of thousands of diesel cars to cheat U.S. emission standards.

The company was forced to pay $2.8 billion in criminal fines and $1.5 billion in civil penalties related to the fraud.

Volkswagen has been under fire in the United States since it was accused by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in September 2015 of selling diesels for years with software that activated required air pollution equipment only during emissions tests. They had been marketed as “clean diesels” for the company’s Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche brands between 2008 and 2015.

The automaker has admitted to programming its diesel cars to trick emissions testers into believing the engines released far less pollution into the air than they actually do, in violation of the federal Clean Air Act. Regulators have said that in normal driving they emitted up to 40 times more smog-causing nitrogen oxide than the legal limit.

Volkswagen has stopped selling diesel cars in the U.S. since it admitted to the scheme.

The $4.3 billion fine comes in addition to a $14.7 billion settlement the company reached earlier this year with the EPA that calls for Volkswagen to spend $10 billion to either buy back or repair about 475,000 2-liter diesel vehicles that were sold between 2009 and 2015 and were built with devices to trick emissions testers; the company must contribute $4.7 billion to federal efforts to reduce pollution.

The company also agreed to $1.2 billion deal that covered fixes and buy backs of 78,000 additional 3-liter cars.

