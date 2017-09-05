The 2018 Nissan Leaf electric vehicle gains 40 percent more range while cutting its price to $29,990. (Photo: Nissan)

Since its introduction in 2010, the battery-powered, 107-mile-range, $30,000 Nissan Leaf has been the best-selling electric vehicle in the United States. But that leadership is under challenge with new, more-attractive, affordably priced entries from Chevrolet and Tesla promising longer range for under $40,000.

On Thursday night, Nissan debuted Leaf 2.0. And while it won’t join the 200-like-range-for-under $40k club pioneered by the Chevy Bolt EV and Tesla Model 3, it will increase its range while remaining the EV segment’s price leader.

At just $29,990 – $690 below the outgoing Leaf – the all-new, 2018 Leaf promises a 40 percent bump in range to 150 miles and more mainstream design. While EV sales remain under 1 percent of the U.S. market, the Leaf aims to capitalize on increasing government mandates for zero-emission cars. The U.S.’s largest EV market, California, is mandating that 15 percent for vehicle sales by EV by 2025 while countries like England and France will ban the sale of gas-powered cars by 2040.

“When we launched Leaf in 2010, it instantly became the most affordable, mass market EV in the world. We are not walking away from that proposition,” said Jose Muñoz, Nissan North America’s chief performance officer, in Las Vegas where the Leaf’s introduction was simulcast with Tokyo. “The value equation for the new Leaf is even stronger than ever before – beginning with a starting (price) under $30,000.”

Derided for its nerdy styling, the original, egg-shaped Leaf made a green statement with a smooth, grille-less fascia and smooth sides. The 2018 model conforms to the rest of Nissan’s design portfolio with a familiar, “V-motion” grille – anchored by its signature, chrome, “bull nose-ring” – as well as boomerang rear taillights and more sculpted rocker panels.

The Leaf also introduces new, innovative technologies that the Bolt and Tesla have made synonymous with EVs like single-pedal driving (Nissan calls it the e-Pedal) and autonomous driving capability.

Chevy’s Bolt has outsold the Leaf in the U.S. this year while Tesla’s Model 3 – due this fall – has created a global sensation with more than 500,000 pre-orders. But Nissan executives touted the Japanese brand’s reputation for reliability with a shot across the bow of Tesla, which has experienced quality issues and some highly publicized crashes.

“We have advantages that Tesla does not,” said Daniele Schillaci, Nissan executive vice president for global sales. “It’s easy to introduce technology that grabs headlines, but it’s harder to engineer it safely to makes people’s lives better.”

