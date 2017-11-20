Indian automaker Mahindra confirmed Monday it will begin manufacturing an off-highway vehicle at the first new vehicle assembly plant in southeast Michigan in 25 years.

The off-road vehicle, named the Roxor, will be built at the Mumbai-based automaker’s new 150,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on Rex Boulevard.

The facility is expected to produce 12,000 vehicles annually after it reaches full production capacity in the first quarter of 2018. The company expects to employ 670 workers by 2020.

“This building opening represents our company’s growing presence in North America and locally in the Metro Detroit area where we have tripled our workforce during the past 18 months,” said Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra in a statement released Monday.

Mahindra invested $230 million in expanding its southeast Michigan operations. Including a new warehouse and logistics operation in Pontiac, Mahindra’s Detroit area footprint is growing to 400,000 square feet.

In the last 18 months, Mahindra North America has tripled its workforce to 250 employees.

“This expansion represents a milestone for us and for Michigan,” Mahindra CEO Rick Haas, a former engineering director for Tesla, Inc. said in the statement. “We started this operation with seven people four years ago – to be crossing the 250 mark is a testament to the hard work of our employees and what this region has to offer in terms of top automotive talent.”

Mahindra’s technical center and North American headquarters, currently based in Troy, will relocate to the new Auburn Hills manufacturing facility. The roughly 40,000-square-foot Troy building will still serve as a prototyping facility.

