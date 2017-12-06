Oliver Schmidt (Photo: AP)

Detroit — A former Volkswagen AG executive received the maximum sentence and fine for his role in the automaker’s diesel emissions cheating scandal.

Oliver Schmidt on Wednesday was sentenced to 7 years in prison and fined $400,000 in U.S. District Court here.

The German national had pleaded guilty in August to two charges in the scheme by Volkswagen to rig nearly 600,000 diesel cars to evade U.S. emission standards. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States to commit wire fraud and to violate the Clean Air Act; and for violating the Clean Air Act. A third charge of wire fraud was dropped.

“This crime ... attacks and destroys the very foundation of our economic system: That is trust,” federal judge Sean Cox said in sentencing Schmidt.

Schmidt was Volkswagen’s former top emissions compliance manager for the United States. He worked at the German automaker’s Auburn Hills offices from 2012 to February 2015. Schmidt was arrested in Florida in January for his alleged involvement in Dieselgate, one of the largest corporate criminal schemes in U.S. history.

Schmidt’s defense attorney had asked that his client serve no more than 40 months and pay a $100,000 maximum fine.

In a Nov. 29 letter addressed to Cox, Schmidt wrote: “The last eleven months behind bars in the United States has been the most difficult time in my life.

“I am truly embarrassed/ashamed to be standing in front of you.”

When Schmidt entered his guilty plea in Detroit in August, he said he was told in summer 2015 that Volkswagen had installed defeat devices on its so-called “clean diesel” vehicles that allowed pollution control systems to work properly during laboratory emissions testing. But when the cars weren’t in the laboratory, they produced significantly more emissions than permitted.

Schmidt admitted he did not disclose those illegal devices to officials during multiple telephone calls, meetings and filings.

He wrote in his November letter that he should have disclosed those things, and that he felt “misused by my own company in the Diesel scandal.”

“Being arrested on the toilet of the airport in Miami by (eight) law enforcement officers and then being led to my wife in handcuffs was one of the most humiliating experiences of my life up until then,” he wrote. “This humiliation was surpassed by the public shaming that followed. My mugshot became the face of Dieselgate worldwide.”

Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty in March to three criminal charges related to the automaker’s decade-long conspiracy to evade U.S. emission standards. The company was fined a record-setting $2.8 billion and faces three years of probation. In July 2016, Volkswagen reached a $14.7 billion civil agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency that calls for the automaker to spend $10 billion to buy back or repair about 475,000 2-liter diesel cars sold between 2009 and 2015.

Current and former VW executives were indicted in what regulators called a 10-year conspiracy to rig thousands of diesel cars to evade emission standards. Also charged: Heinz-Jakob Neusser, Jens Hadler, Richard Dorenkamp, Bernd Gottweis and Jürgen Peter, all of Germany.

Another former Volkswagen executive has already pleaded guilty.

In September, James Robert Liang, head of diesel competence for VW from 2008 to June 2016, pleaded guilty in Detroit to conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, to commit wire fraud and to violate the Clean Air Act. The maximum penalty is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

