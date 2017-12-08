Lexus released a teaser photo of its LF1 Limitless concept crossover, to debut at the Detroit auto show. (Photo: Lexus)

Toyota will roll out an all-new Avalon sedan at the 2018 North American International Auto Show.

“This is our execution of an all-new, new platform technology, new design Avalon,” said Robert Carter, executive vice president of sales for Toyota Motor North America.

The pending reveal was announced at Toyota Motor Corp.’s annual holiday party in Detroit.

The Japanese automaker’s Lexus brand will also reveal a concept crossover at the Detroit auto show. That concept is dubbed the LF1 Limitless, and is designed to be a concept for Lexus’s first flagship crossover vehicle.

