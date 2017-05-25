The sponsorship includes Chevrolet branding on the arena’s northeast entrance along Woodward Avenue at the QLine stop, with interior features, and Chevrolet Plaza, an outdoor event space on the arena’s west side that will include a large video screen for concert and community programs. (Photo: GM)

General Motors Co. said Thursday it has inked a deal with Olympia Entertainment to make Chevrolet the official vehicle brand of Little Caesars Arena.

The Detroit automaker’s bow tie brand has been the official vehicle brand of the Detroit Red Wings since 2015, a partnership that continues.

The sponsorship includes Chevrolet branding on the arena’s northeast entrance along Woodward Avenue at the QLine stop, with interior features, and Chevrolet Plaza, an outdoor event space on the arena’s west side that will include a large video screen for concert and community programs. The Chevy name also will be featured in displays and the bow tie will get a home in many key locations, including on the ice.

“We have enjoyed a fantastic relationship with the Detroit Red Wings and it was an honor for Chevrolet to celebrate the historic final season with the team and the fans at Joe Louis Arena,” Paul Edwards, U.S. vice president of Chevrolet marketing, said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to support the Red Wings and the revitalization of our hometown, the City of Detroit, as a landmark partner in the new Little Caesars Arena — a perfect complement to our partnership with the Detroit Tigers and presence at Comerica Park.”

GM would not disclose the length of its contract, nor how much it is spending on the deal.

Chevrolet also is the official vehicle brand of the Detroit Tigers, Fox Theatre and Olympia Entertainment. Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin is a Chevrolet brand ambassador. As part of its longstanding relationship between GM and Olympia, Chevy has held the rights to showcasing its vehicles at Comerica Park, home to the Tigers, including putting two vehicles atop the fountain at Comerica each year.

After months of negotiations in 2015, Chevy, just before the start of the NHL season, took over as official vehicle of the Red Wings. It came after a five-year run for Ram, part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. Fiat Chrysler had opted to open a Dodge atrium at the Palace of Auburn Hills around the same time as part of a then new partnership between Fiat Chrysler and Palace Sports and Entertainment. That deal also included a presence for Fiat Chrysler car and truck displays at Meadow Brook Music Festival and DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Little Caesars Arena will be home to Red Wings hockey, Detroit Pistons basketball and other events. It’s set to open in September.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Chevrolet, one of the most recognizable, respected brands in the world,” Tom Wilson, president and CEO of Olympia Entertainment, said in a statement. “Adding another Detroit-based name to Little Caesars Arena is a significant point of pride, and one our fans will enthusiastically embrace.”

