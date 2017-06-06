General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra talks with media prior to the start of the 2017 General Motors Company Annual Meeting of Stockholders Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at GM Global Headquarters in Detroit. (Photo: Steve Fecht / General Motors)

Detroit — General Motors Co. stockholders overwhelming rejected a proposal by activist investor group Greenlight Capital Inc. to split the company’s stock. It’s a victory for the automaker’s leadership, who had pushed strongly for rejection.

Only 9 percent of shareholders voted to back the change, according to preliminary numbers released Tuesday at GM’s annual shareholders meeting in Detroit. Voters also rejected three candidates backed by Greenlight for GM’s board of directors; a win for Greenlight’s proposal would have led to the removal of three current board members.

For months GM has battled Greenlight, which is headed by billionaire president David Einhorn. At issue was Greenlight’s proposal to split GM’s stock into two equities in the hope of creating tens of billions of dollars in shareholder value. The automaker’s stock has moved up only slightly in the six years since its initial public offering, despite record earnings. The S&P 500 index has more than doubled during that period.

“...We appreciate the significant support of our shareholders as we continue to transform GM and increase the value of their investment,” GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement following the meeting. “We value the perspectives of our shareholders and will continue to actively engage with them — and relevant external experts — as we enhance our core business, deploy capital to higher-return opportunities, and advance our leadership in the future of personal mobility.”

No Greenlight representative spoke at Monday’s meeting. The investment group owns about 52 million shares, or 3.6 percent, of GM stock.

In an appearance on Bloomberg Television on Friday, Einhorn criticized GM’s capital structure.

“It has a balance sheet that’s fundamentally too conservative for the value that’s created in the operations to be unlocked,” he said, citing a $50 billion market capitalization and GM’s $20 billion of cash, plus available credit.

GM officials consistently pushed back against Greenlight’s proposal. The company’s stance found support from two proxy advisory-service companies in May, when Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis and both recommended voting against Greenlight’s proposal.

