General Motors Co.’s Cadillac brand 2018 XTS large sedan available this fall has new front and rear fascias and receives the next-generation Cadillac user experience infotainment system as part of a significant refresh for the full-size luxury sedan.
The automaker said Monday the XTS’s exterior update includes fenders and grille, and LED headlights and taillights that bring its looks closer to the CT6 premiere sedan.
GM’s luxury brand said the updated XTS has an improved ride and reshaped front seats, with new interior color and trim choices, and additional alloy wheel options. It will be available in a XTS Platinum V-Sport model with a 3.6-liter V-6 twin-turbo engine and all-wheel drive.
Pricing has not been announced.
XTS sales are down 26 percent this year through May to 6,370. The sedan is built at the company’s Oshawa Assembly Plant in Ontario.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs