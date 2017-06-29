General Motors Co. today announced John Quattrone, GM’s senior vice president of Global Human Resources, has elected to retire effective Sept. 1, 2017, after more than 41 years with the company. GM also announced today the hiring of Jose Tomas as Quattrone’s replacement, effective July 1, 2017. (Photo: GM)

General Motors Co. said Thursday that its head of human resources has elected to retire after 41 years with the company.

John Quattrone, senior vice president of GM global human resources since April 2014, will retire Sept. 1. He will be replaced by Jose Tomas who joins the company July 1.

Quattrone, 64, began his career with GM in 1975 at the Fisher Body Syracuse Plant. He has held a number of jobs in personnel, labor relations and human resources.

“John has played a crucial role in the development of GM’s senior leadership team as well as serving as a trusted adviser and counselor on many important issues across the company,” GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. “In addition, he’s been a big part of the cultural transformation that has occurred at GM over the past several years, led by his passion for the company and its people. John leaves a legacy based on vision, dedication and a strong commitment to building relationships throughout his career.”

Tomas, 49, who joins GM from health benefits company Anthem Inc., will report to Barra and serve on GM’s senior leadership team. Tomas, who served as chief human resources officer at Anthem, has more than 20 years of experience in human resources. He previously worked for Burger King Corp. and also worked in the transportation and logistics industries.

“Jose brings to GM a strong, well-rounded background with experience managing a complex global employee base in a challenging, results-oriented and diverse environment,” Barra said in a statement. “With his background and experience he is well-positioned to serve as a strategic adviser as well as lead our global human resource team as we continue to work to develop our diverse and dedicated workforce and transform the company to lead in the future of mobility.”

mburden@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2319

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tpNbWj