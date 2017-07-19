2018 Buick Regal GS (Photo: Buick)

Milford — General Motors Co. will have three Regals as part of its 2018 lineup, including a new sporty GS sedan.

The automaker on Wednesday revealed the 2018 Buick GS sports sedan at the company’s Milford Proving Ground, speeding the red car past a group of journalists. The car has a new V-6 engine generating 310 horsepower and 282 foot-pounds of torque. That’s mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission which moves the power through all-wheel drive.

The Regal GS has aggressive front and back fascias, standard 19-inch wheels, a rear decklid spoiler, standard Brembo brakes and GS badging in the front and back.

“With the all-new 2018 Regal GS, we set out to make a driver-focused, engaging and entertaining sport sedan without sacrificing the smooth ride and refined character expected of any modern Buick,” Martin Hayes, chief engineer for the Buick Regal GS, said in a statement.

The company earlier this spring showed off a new midsize Regal five-door coupe-like hatchback and a wagon variant, a first for the brand since the mid-1990s. The 2018 Regal Sportback hatchback is due out in the fourth quarter. The TourX wagon will hit showrooms in February. The new Regals are based on the design of the Opel Insignia.

Sedan sales are down across the industry as consumers continue to increasingly buy crossovers, SUVs and trucks in their favor. GM axed production of its entry-level compact Verano sedan in fall 2016.

Buick brand sales are up 5.9 percent for the first six months this year, but Regal sales have fallen by nearly 30 percent year-over-year to about 6,500. GM hopes the new entrants will help bolster lackluster sales for the Regal nameplate.

The Regal brings Buick its youngest customer base and Regal is also the sportiest offering for the near-premium brand.

The Regal was designed in Germany by Opel and will be built there. GM in March announced it plans to sell its European business including Opel to French automaker PSA Group. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year and it includes maintaining existing supply agreements for Holden and certain Buick models.

The sporty Regal GS was refreshed for the 2014 model year and has had minor updates since such as receiving Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. For 2014, the car received a 2-liter turbo engine and optional all-wheel drive.

The Regal TourX, which sits higher than the Sportback offers standard all-wheel drive. It will compete with the Volvo Cross Country and Audi's Allroad. The TourX features a 2-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine cranking out 250 horsepower and 295 foot-pounds of torque. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Some analysts expect the wagon may represent about 30 percent of Regal’s annual U.S. sales.

The Sportback features more cargo versatility than the outgoing Regal, with the ability to fold rear seats flat. It also is powered by a 2-liter turbo and it’s available with front-wheel or all-wheel drive. The front-wheel drive version is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

