General Motors Co. said it was planning a 120,000-square-foot renovation at the Renaissance Center headquarters, but the large LED screen over the People Mover will be on hold for now. (Photo: GM)

General Motors Co. confirmed Friday it is putting on hold exterior portions of a facelift plan for its Renaissance Center headquarters, including an angular glass-walled addition and a huge LED screen covering the People Mover stop.

GM in early 2016 announced a plan to transform its indoor car gallery and exterior appearance including a three-story addition leaning toward Jefferson Avenue and 70-foot-by-80-foot LED screen, hovering above the street. Inside, the upgrades are to include a new atrium to showcase cars and trucks.

“We are expecting to complete the current renovations underway in the Renaissance Center, on the central space known as GM World, by the end of 2017,” the company said in an emailed statement. “We have put the exterior updates and previously planned interactive experiences on hold. We will continue to evaluate the need for additional updates to the building and make the appropriate changes to support business needs.”

GM did not elaborate on why it changed its mind or when it made its decision, but a spokeswoman said the company regularly evaluates large investments.

The company has not said how much it is spending on the project. The change in plan was first reported by Crain’s Detroit Business.

