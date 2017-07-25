General Motors Co. on Tuesday reported net income of $1.66 billion in the second quarter, down 42 percent from a year ago, primarily driven by a $770 million loss from discontinued European operations. (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

But the automaker, which has plans to sell its European operations to French automaker PSA Group by the end of the year, said net income from continuing operations that do not include Europe totaled $2.4 billion in the quarter. That’s down 11.3 percent on a comparable basis from the same three months a year ago.

The company said its earnings per share totaled $1.60. When factoring in special items totaling about $650 million including GM International Operations restructuring, an ignition switch legal charge and charges related to deconsolidating business in Venezuela, GM’s earnings per share totaled $1.89. That beat analyst estimates of $1.69 a share. A year ago, earnings per share totaled $1.81, or $1.86 a share when factoring in special items.

Analysts expected the automaker’s earnings per share and revenue to drop slightly year-over-year, with slightly softer U.S. sales as sedan sales continue to slip. Revenue from continuing operations totaled $37 billion, down 1.1 percent from a year ago.

“Disciplined and relentless focus on improving our business performance led to a strong quarter and very solid first half of the year,” GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. “We will continue transforming GM to capitalize on growth opportunities and deliver even more value for our shareholders.”

The company said its adjusted pre-tax earnings totaled $3.7 billion in the quarter, down slightly from a company record at $3.8 billion a year ago due mostly to wholesale vehicle declines in North America from the same period a year ago. GM said income in China totaled about $500 million.

GM Chief Financial Officer Chuck Stevens also said the company is sticking to its earlier guidance for earnings per share of $6 to $6.50 a share this year and for revenue, profitability and profit margins to be better or equal to 2016 results. GM shares were up more than 2 percent in pre-market trading but had fallen to trade down about 1 percent on Tuesday.

“(We had) a very strong start to the year, as expected and (are) very, very much on track to deliver our commitments for the year,” Stevens told reporters in Detroit.

Stevens said second half of the year earnings will be less than the first half as it reduces production in North America. GM has 13 weeks of combined plant downtime planned for trucks and crossovers in the second half of the year, and GM is working to lower U.S. inventory levels from more than 100 days supply to about 70 days supply by the end of the year.

GM, effective with the second quarter, is reporting only its continuing operations, meaning European operations are no longer included due to GM’s pending sale of its Opel/Vauxhall brands and European GM Financial business to French automaker PSA Group. The year-over-year comparisons also have been adjusted only to include continuing operations.

The company in June said it expected to take a special charge of $5.5 billion related to the sale, up most recently from a $4.5 billion estimate at first-quarter earnings and $4 billion in March due to more costs with the sale such as contract cancellations.

During the second quarter, GM announced it would stop selling vehicles in India and would sell its South Africa operations to Isuzu Motors Ltd. It’s among a series of moves the automaker has made under Barra’s watch to retreat from unprofitable regions.

Regionally, GM improved its performance from the same quarter a year ago in its International Operations, South America and with record results from GM Financial. But North America earnings slipped slightly amid reduced sales. Stevens would not comment on reports GM is considering cutting a number of slow-selling sedans from its U.S. portfolio.

GM said North America pre-tax earnings fell by $270 million to $3.48 billion. GM International Operations pre-tax income totaled $340 million, up from a year ago and GM South America lost $23 million pre-tax, improving from a year ago. GM Financial pre-tax income totaled $357 million, better than $214 pre-tax earned a quarter ago.

U.S. sales for the Detroit automaker through the first half of the year are down 1.7 percent. And sales in China, GM’s largest sales market, also are down 2.5 percent through the first half of 2017 compared to the first six months of 2016.

Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday is scheduled to release its second-quarter results and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Thursday. Telsa Inc. releases its results Aug. 2.

GM stock closed at $35.82 a share Monday, down 25 cents.

