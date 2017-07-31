General Motors Co.’s head of philanthropy and the GM Foundation has resigned after just a year and a half on the job, a GM spokesman confirmed Monday.

Jackie Parker, named by the Detroit automaker in November 2015 as its new director of GM global philanthropy and corporate giving, is leaving to spend more time with her family in Atlanta, GM Foundation Co-Chair Terry Rhadigan said. Rhadigan said Parker informed GM of her personal decision about two weeks ago and her departure is effective Tuesday.

Parker was a corporate and nonprofit philanthropy consultant from Atlanta when she joined GM. She could not be reached for comment.

The carmaker is in the midst of overhauling its $30-million-a year global philanthropy efforts. It will eliminate the General Motors Foundation this year and focus on mission related giving including on high-tech education, safety and economic sustainability, including in Detroit.

The GM shift led to funding cuts with some local nonprofits that were focused in health and medical fields. Some other local nonprofits and arts groups have been worried about future funding cuts and have accelerated searches for other funding sources.

Parker’s work will be divided, GM says. On an interim basis, Lori Wingerter, vice president of the GM Foundation, will lead the foundation and the company’s global philanthropy efforts.

“We’re working on the succession plan,” Rhadigan said.

