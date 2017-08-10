Rick Hendricks of Hendricks Motorsports and dealer group, accepts his new Camaro LZ1-1LE at the end of the production line Thursday morning, Aug 10, 2017, in GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly plant.
Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
The first 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE went home on Thursday.
Rick Hendrick, Team Chevy NASCAR owner and owner of Hendrick Motorsports, bought the very first one -- with VIN 001 -- at the Barrett-Jackson auction in April for $250,000, with the proceeds benefiting the United Way.
Hendrick was the the General Motors Lansing Grand River Assembly plant Thursday to take delivery of the fastest Camaro to ever lap Germany’s famed Nürburgring Nordschleife -- in 7:16.04, according to GM. He and his grandson, Hendrick Carlson, drove the Camaro off the line.
“It’s especially meaningful that he has traveled here to celebrate and share his passion for the vehicle that we get to build every day,” said plant manager Steve Notar Donato.
