2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE
Rick Hendricks of Hendricks Motorsports and dealer group, accepts his new Camaro LZ1-1LE at the end of the production line Thursday morning, Aug 10, 2017, in GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly plant.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Assembly workers gathered to see the 2018 Camaro ZL1
Assembly workers gathered to see the 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Rick Hendricks of Hendricks Motorsports drove the 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE off the line with grandson, Hendricks Carlson, before stopping to deliver a few words to assembly workers.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
The Camaro LZ1-1LE at the end of the production line Thursday morning, Aug 10, 2017 in GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly plant.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Rick Hendricks speaks of the new 2018 Camaro LZ1-1LE to the news media in GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly plant.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
The new Camaro LZ1-1LE rests at the end of the production line Thursday morning, Aug 10, 2017 in GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly plant.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
GM plant workers gather to shoot pictures as Rick Hendricks of Hendricks Motorsports and dealer group, accepts his new Camaro LZ1-1LE.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Rick Hendricks accepts his new Camaro LZ1-1LE on Thursday morning, Aug 10, 2017, in GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly plant.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
    The first 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE went home on Thursday.

    Rick Hendrick, Team Chevy NASCAR owner and owner of Hendrick Motorsports, bought the very first one -- with VIN 001 -- at the Barrett-Jackson auction in April for $250,000, with the proceeds benefiting the United Way.

    Hendrick was the the General Motors Lansing Grand River Assembly plant Thursday to take delivery of the fastest Camaro to ever lap Germany’s famed Nürburgring Nordschleife -- in 7:16.04, according to GM. He and his grandson, Hendrick Carlson, drove the Camaro off the line.

    “It’s especially meaningful that he has traveled here to celebrate and share his passion for the vehicle that we get to build every day,” said plant manager Steve Notar Donato.

