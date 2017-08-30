GM is investing $1 billion in upgrades to the Tech Center. (Photo: GM)

General Motors Corp. will break ground about a year from now on an expansion of its Design Studios at the Global Technical Center in Warren.

The automaker released artist’s renderings of the project Wednesday, showing how the 360,000-square-foot addition will fit into the Tech Center campus.

The design studio expansion wraps around the existing Design Dome. It includes a separate parking deck, and marks the last stage of what has been a multi-year process that began in 2015.

GM is investing $1 billion in upgrades to the Tech Center, which opened in 1956 and was named a National Historical Landmark three years ago. The original center, including the prominent dome, is the handiwork of famed architect Eero Saarinen.

“We can only begin to predict how mobility will change in future generations,” said Michael Simcoe, vice president of Global Design, in a press release. “Investing in our creative and skilled team and providing them with inspiring, modern spaces, new technologies and more ways to work together will foster innovation that leads to real solutions for customers.”

Other Tech Center buildings being upgraded in the project include:

■Vehicle Engineering Center

■Engineering West and South facilities.

■The Alternative Energy Center, along with the addition of a Structural Development Lab.

■Pre-Production Operations

