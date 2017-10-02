The all-electric Chevrolet Bolt will be joined by at least 20 more all-electric General Motors Co. vehicles by 2023. (Photo: GM)

Warren — General Motors Co. announced Monday that it plans to launch more than 20 new all-electric, zero-emission vehicles by 2023. That includes two new vehicles based off the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt that are slated to debut in the next 18 months.

The Bolt – marketed as an electric car for everyone, not just early adopters and the tech-savvy – is the test mule driving the Detroit-based automaker’s electric vehicle development, Mark Reuss, GM vice president of global product development, purchasing and supply chain, said at GM’s technical center here. That vehicle is the key to achieving GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra’s goal for future that is free from vehicle emissions, crashes and traffic congestion.

“It’s a platform that provides a window into the future,” Reuss said. “From self-driving technology to car-sharing, it has become a test bed for all sorts of new ways to look at transportation. But it’s also a window into how General Motors will move humanity forward in the future with all-electric propulsion.”

Pamela Fletcher, GM executive chief engineer for autonomous and electrified vehicles, and Charles Freese, GM executive director of the global fuel cell business, joined Reuss to walk through a dramatic display inside the GM Technical Center Design Dome. The company placed a sleek Chevy Bolt EV in the middle of stage in front of a several covered-up vehicles.

GM plans to deploy a “multi-use” strategy that will facilitate greater use of electric vehicles, Fletcher said. The company plans to implement a new battery system and strategy, Fletcher said. Essentially, the battery packs will be available in two different sizes, which will allow for sleeker designs on come of the nameplates.

The 20 vehicles planned for the next six years won’t all be new renditions of the Bolt. GM showed three concept vehicles Monday that showed some of the scope of the project. The company did not confirm that the concept models would become production models, but said it would focus on the immensely popular crossover and SUV segment.

The concept vehicles were an unnamed Cadillac crossover, an unnamed Buick SUV and a futuristic-looking Bolt EV concept that featured the bulging windows and cabin common in some future-looking autonomous vehicle designs.

“We’re engineered our next generation of EVs from the ground up, based on our learnings from the Bolt EV,” Fletcher said. “Those learnings have given us the flexibility to move faster than you’ve seen an automaker move.”

Meanwhile, Freese provided an update on GM’s hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle development, which the company said is part of a two-pronged approach to the zero emission goal.

The company is currently testing its Chevrolet Colorado ZH2 with the U.S. military. On Monday, Freese introduced the GM SURUS, which stands for the Silent Utility Rover Universal Superstructure.

The four-wheel concept vehicle is built on a heavy-duty truck frame that’s powered by two electric motors. The platform could be used as a delivery vehicle, a truck or a number of other things. Concept photographs, which GM is not making available for publication, showed the large flatbed — the concept did not have a cabin on it for a driver — outfitted as a number of different things, including a power-station on wheels, all of which appeared to be self-driving applications of the concept.

That vehicle would not be commercially available, but would be marketed commercially to military and disaster relief, among other things.

GM did not give many details Monday, other than to say that the company is adamant in achieving a future with zero emissions. But Reuss and others believe the company is positioned to make money in electric vehicles, despite delayed adoption from consumers.

“This future will be profitable,” Reuss said. “We don’t have one solution for one market, but rather multiple solutions and the agility to do just about anything we want depending on how those markets develop. Anybody that claims to know the future of how this is going to develop, and where those volumes are, I just don’t believe that.”

