General Motors Co. lost $2.98 billion in the third quarter of 2017, due primarily to a $5.4 billion charge tied to the sale of its Opel/Vauxhall brands in Europe. The company’s remaining operations made $115 million, down 96 percent from the same period a year ago.

The Detroit-based automaker’s continuing operations in North America, South America, China and elsewhere in Asia were all profitable for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2014. The company said its earnings per share totaled $.08. When factoring in special items, GM’s earnings per share totaled $1.32, beating analyst estimates of $1.13 per share.

The company has previously said the third quarter would be its financially weakest of the year because of downtime at U.S. truck and crossover factories and one-time costs tied to the sale the Opel/Vauxhall brands and European GM Financial business to French automaker PSA Groupe SA.

The company in a July regulatory filing said it expected to take a special charge of $5.5 billion to $6 billion related to the sale, up from previous estimates as low as $4 billion earlier this year due to more costs with the sale such as contract cancellations. The final cost came in under expectations, but hit profits for the quarter.

Income for GM’s continuing operations took a $2.3 billion non-cash charge related to the sale. That number was combined with costs associated with the discontinued business to make the $5.4 billion one-time charge.

That charge will help GM grow, company officials said Tuesday.

“The way to really think about the business is obviously continuing operations and the core business,” Chuck Stevens, GM chief financial officer, said Tuesday. “The fundamental value of the Opel/Vauxhall transaction, when you think about it from a company perspective, was to enable us on a go-forward basis to really focus our resources … on growth opportunities in the business and continuing to improve the core.”

During the second quarter, GM also announced it would stop selling vehicles in India and would sell its South Africa operations to Isuzu Motors Ltd. It’s among a series of moves the automaker has made under Barra to retreat from unprofitable regions, which the company has said will allow it to focus on business in the U.S., other more profitable regions and the burgeoning autonomous vehicle space.

“We delivered solid results even with planned, lower third-quarter production in North America,” GM Chairwoman Mary Barra said in a statement. “We are managing the business with discipline to drive strong performance today, while investing in higher-return opportunities, including those that will shape the future of transportation.”

GM’s revenue from continuing operations totaled $33.6 billion, down 13.5 percent from a year prior. The company said its adjusted pre-tax earnings totaled $2.5 billion, down 31.1 percent. The company’s adjusted pre-tax earnings in North America were $2.1 billion, down from a year ago. GM’s international operations made $200 million, and it made $100 million in South America.

The company said planned downtime in North America reduced wholesale volume by 26 percent compared to a year ago. That lowered the number of cars on dealer lots by 160,000 units to 821,000 as of Sept. 30. The company reported it had an 88 day supply of vehicles at the end of September, down from 104 days a year ago.

Stevens said the company made “great progress” there. He expects dealer inventory at the end of the year will be lower than it was at the end of 2016, which will set the company up well heading into the new year. He did not change the company’s guidance for 2017 for the year of earnings per share of $6 to $6.50 a share — and for revenue, profitability and profit margins to be better or equal to 2016 results.

“We’re very, very much on track to deliver a very strong year,” he said. “Our 2017 results will be in line with the record results that we posted in 2016.”

GM shares were up .89 percent to $45.55 in pre-market trading Tuesday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post its third quarter results Tuesday morning. Ford Motor Co. will post Thursday morning. Tesla Inc. will post its results Nov. 1.

