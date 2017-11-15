General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra (Photo: Paul Morigi / Getty Images)

General Motors Co. is promising a million-unit global fleet of electric vehicles by 2026.

This will be made possible in part by a roughly 30 percent decrease in production costs in a second-generation EV platform, set to roll out in 2021. CEO Mary Barra laid out the plan at the Barclays 2017 Global Automotive Conference in New York on Wednesday.

GM expects the cost of battery cells on its next generation of EVs to dip to $100 per kilowatt-hour from the current cell cost of $145 per kilowatt-hour.

GM will also expand the EV platform to “multiple brands and multiple segments,” Barra said during her presentation, promising two small crossover entries in 2020.

This million-unit global commitment builds on the Detroit automaker’s recent promise to introduce at least 20 new all-electric, zero-emission vehicles by 2023 — including two new vehicles in the next 18 months.

