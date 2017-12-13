Joe Ashton, a retired United Auto Workers vice president who represents the union’s Retiree Health Care Trust on General Motors Co.’s board of directors, resigned Wednesday from the automaker’s board. (Photo: John F. Martin for General Motors)

Joe Ashton, a retired United Auto Workers vice president who represents the union’s Retiree Health Care Trust on General Motors Co.’s board of directors, resigned Wednesday from the automaker’s board.

In a four-sentence statement, the automaker said Ashton, who joined GM’s board in August 2014, “elected to resign.” A former head of the union’s GM Department, Ashton has drawn the scrutiny of federal agents looking into potential corruption at union joint training centers funded by all three automakers.

Investigators are interested in Ashton, 69, and Cindy Estrada, his successor in charge of the union’s GM department, according to sources familiar with the investigation. Ashton of Ocean View, N.J., is the highest-ranking official whose name has surfaced in connection with a criminal investigation into whether money and illegal benefits corrupted the bargaining process.

Spurred by corruption charges filed last summer against a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV labor executive and the wife of a deceased union vice president, investigators have issued subpoenas for information about training centers financed by GM and Ford Motor Co. that are operated jointly with the union, sources familiar with the investigation said.

The investigation focuses on whether training funds were misappropriated, and if labor leaders at GM and Ford received money or benefits through their tax-exempt nonprofits — an allegation that emerged this summer involving Fiat Chrysler and General Holiefield, a former UAW vice president who died in 2015, sources said.

Ashton’s resignation also comes as Jones Day, a leading global law firm, also is conducting an internal review of the situation for GM. In what was described as a short note, Ashton told GM of his plan to resign immediately from GM’s board. A source familiar with the situation said it does not appear that Ashton was asked to leave the automaker’s board.

Federal prosecutors contacted GM in the fall and the automaker had launched an internal investigation. “We are fully cooperating with the investigation,” a GM spokesman said in a statement provided in November to The News.

Three of the five charitable foundations affiliated with the top UAW executives are no longer allowed to take donations from the union during the ongoing investigation, The News reported earlier this month.

