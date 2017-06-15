Collector Larry Smith's eclectic taste in cars
Car collector Larry Smith is bringing three of his cars to the Edsel and Eleanor Ford home for Sunday’s EyesOn Design show. Among them is this sleek, V-6-powered 1972 Ferrari Dino. The unusual factory color "Senape," or mustard, sets it apart from others built between 1969 and 1973. Smith says top automotive designers frequently name the Dino as one of their favorites.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Sometimes a nose job works. Other times, as with this 1939 Graham Sharknose, it fails to start a trend. Smith says he loves the many art deco features of the Graham.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Smith sees the 1939 Graham with its distinctive Sharknose design as an unsuccessful, late-in-the-game bid by the Detroit company to keep its automotive business alive.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
One of a handful of Stout Scarabs built in the mid-1930s in Dearborn, this 1936 model has two loose seats for passengers and room for a table in its capacious interior. The driver's seat and rear seat are bolted in place.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
The Scout Scarab followed the trend toward aerodynamic bodies tested by larger auto makers. The car feature an aluminum roof, hood and rear wings on either side of its rear-mounted, Ford-built flathead V-8. Doors and dashboard are of magnesium. The driver's seat and rear seat are bolted in place.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This four-door 1935 Ford cabriolet became a street rod when owner Larry Smith had it lowered, dropped the front axle and added dual exhausts for its original engine.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Smith's 1939 Lincoln Zephyr left the factory with a V-12 engine which was big but slow.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
The Zephyr is equipped with a supercharged 454-inch Chevrolet engine that develops 650 horsepower.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This 1949 Cadillac fastback features new fog lights. Owner Larry Smith found the dealer-installed accessories in their original boxes at one of the semi-annual car shows in Hershey, Pa.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Larry Smith added six Stromberg carburetors, dual exhausts and disc brakes to his 1949 Cadillac fastback.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This 1959 Alfa Romeo Sprint Speciale is actually a pre-production prototype distinguished by a "low nose" that did not appear on production models.   Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
A handsome 1960 Alfa Romeo Giuilietta Sprint is powered by a 1300-cc engine with dual overhead cam and two carburetors.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
The value of this beautiful 1964 Maserati 3500 GTi with 3.5-liter six, is likely to benefit from prices being paid by collectors of another Italian make: Ferrari.   Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This 1964 Porsche 356 SC is powered by a 1.6-liter four.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Smith installed new factory sport seats in his 1964 Porsche 356 SC.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This stunning 1965 Porsche 356 C cabriolet: is one of several in the collection.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Although it could not be verified, Smith thinks this midnight-blue 1966 Pontiac Bonneville station wagon may have been built for GM executive John DeLorean.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
In 1966 a nine-passenger Pontiac Bonneville could be ordered with a tri-power 421-inch engine and accessories that included chrome door edge guards and dual exhausts, and power everything.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This 1967 Corvette Sting Ray Coupe has a 427-inch engine under its air scoop.   Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This Model T race car with two-speed rear end and three-speed transmission has no known date of birth. Smith, who had it restored, says it's a handful to drive; its four-cylinder engine "sounds ferocious."  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
    A few of Smith's unusual classic cars join the field of 300 in Grosse Pointe Shores Sunday

    EyesOn Design is honoring classic car collector Larry Smith of Oakland County with its 2017 Preserving the Vision Award this weekend in Grosse Pointe Shores.

    In keeping with the celebration of automotive design, Smith is bringing three of his cars to join the field of over 300 vehicles at the Edsel and Eleanor Ford home for Sunday’s EyesOn Design Automotive Design Exhibition.

    A 1967 Cadillac Eldorado with painted roof, a 1972 Ferrari Dino “Senape” and a 1922 Lincoln will make the trip across town, but Smith’s carefully chosen family of vehicles features everything from an early Ford racer to Alfa Romeos, Porsches, Corvettes, Fords, a Graham Sharknose, an endless Pontiac Bonneville from the 1960s that may have been built for John DeLorean, and an always intriguing Stout Scarab.

    There is no theme to the collection. It represents what he likes, he says.

    Smith, who founded Autometric Collision, the chain of body repair shops, has converted several of his cars into street rods. One that escaped conversion is the recently purchased 1967 Eldorado with painted top. The coupe is unusual because most ‘67s had vinyl tops --  a delete option, he says. A buyer would pay more for a painted top.

    The Eldorado, which will be at EyesOn Design on Sunday, “had been pampered by the previous owner, but just sat for the last two years,”  Smith says. Getting it in shape turned out to be  “tons of work.”

    Smith located the Stout Scarab in Paris. He says Stout built for individuals including Harvey Firestone and William Wrigley, apparently never intending to mass produce the rear-engine car.

    The 1939 Graham Sharknose in the collection has a more modest provenance. Smith bought it in 1989 from a farmer in Indiana, based on a couple of Polaroid photos. It was far from the showroom condition it how enjoys. Plain and boxy, with the prominent nose, it has many art deco touches that redeem it in Smith’s eyes.

    Noting multiple similarities among older cars and between old and newer models, Smith says designers typically shun the idea of copying. Instead, he says, they say they are “influenced” by the work of others.

    The 2017 EyesOn Design benefits Henry Ford Health System’s Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology vision research. The 30th annual event will focus on vehicles representing era-defining body styles and the interplay of design and how vehicles will be used.

    Sunday’s automotive Design Exhibition takes place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House, 1100 Lakeshore Road, Grosse Pointe Shores. Tickets are $25.

    On Saturday, EyesOn Design conducts a tour of the Lingenfelter Collection, 7819 Lochlin Drive in Brighton.  The private collection of Ken and Kristen Lingenfelter includes more than 200 distinctive cars. Suggested donation: $15.

    For more information, visit http://www.eyesondesign.org/

