The 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance
This 1961 Ferrari 250 GT short wheel base is said to
This 1961 Ferrari 250 GT short wheel base is said to be one of the most famous of the 20 alloy-bodied SWBs (short-wheelbase models). Its racing credentials are impressive. Bruce Meyer of Beverly Hills, Calif. brought it to the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours in Pebble Beach, California, August 20, 2017.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This colorful 1927 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A with Cesare
This colorful 1927 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A with Cesare Sala torpedo body is in the collection at the Canadian Automotive Museum in Oshawa, Ontario. Italy's Isotta Fraschini, which produced cars from 1900-1949, was one of the featured marques at the Pebble Beach Concours.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Singer Bobby Darrin reportedly paid $150,000 for his
Singer Bobby Darrin reportedly paid $150,000 for his one-of-a-kind 1960 DiDia 150 Coupe featuring 30 coats of Swedish Pearl Essence - supplemented by crushed diamonds. It is housed today in the Museum of Transportation in St. Louis, Mo. The pictured passerby found the car amusing, as did most visitors.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
The Austin Automobile Company, builder of this 1909
The Austin Automobile Company, builder of this 1909 Model 60 Touring, set up shop in 1903 in Grand Rapids, Mich. - two years ahead of the English Austin Motor Company. The Michigan automaker built 575 cars between 1903 and 1920. Mary and Ted Stahl of Chesterfield Township, Mich. are the owners of the concours car.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This capacious 1935 Chrysler CW Imperial Custom Airflow
This capacious 1935 Chrysler CW Imperial Custom Airflow could seat eight: three abreast front and back plus two jump seats. Records show that less than 10 of the limousines were built and Chrysler shelved its beautiful and practical aerodynamic designs.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Frank Daly of Sammamish, Wash. owns this rare 1935
Frank Daly of Sammamish, Wash. owns this rare 1935 Chrysler CW Imperial survivor.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Swiss wheat mill magnate Martin Mueller ordered this
Swiss wheat mill magnate Martin Mueller ordered this 1938 Alfa Romeo 6C 2300B cabriolet and kept it until his death in 1958. The Graber-bodied Mille Miglia cabriolet now resides in Rosengarten, Germany and was shown by Dr. Matthias Metz.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This 1951 Parkinson Jaguar Special, owned by Terry
This 1951 Parkinson Jaguar Special, owned by Terry Buffum of Bend, Ore., was developed from an aluminum-bodied Jaguar XK120 wrecked in a race in 1951. In the hands of several experts, the remains of the original roadster morphed into a Parkinson Jaguar Special which raced at Pebble Beach and elsewhere.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Looking very 1950s both in colors and body shape, this
Looking very 1950s both in colors and body shape, this 1952 Delahaye 235, the first of three 235 coupes bodies by Henry Chapron in 1952, bowed at the Paris Auto Show. It was shown by Teresa and David Disiere of Southlake, Texas.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
The hood, doors, hidden headlights and roof of this
The hood, doors, hidden headlights and roof of this 1964 Reactor Gene Winfield Custom Coupe earned it an episode of the television comedy "Bewitched." It was designed and built by present owner Gene Winfield of Mojave, Calif.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
A surprise victory by a stock 1907 Thomas in "The Great
A surprise victory by a stock 1907 Thomas in "The Great Race" of 1908 encouraged E.R. Thomas to launch a line of powerful six-cylinder cars, Thomas Flyers. Jim Grundy of Solebury, Pa., owns this 1910 Thomas Flyer Model K 6-70.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This 1901 Isotta Fraschini chassis, the first "automobile"
This 1901 Isotta Fraschini chassis, the first "automobile" to carry the IF badge, is in the Collezione Lopresto in Milan, Italy. It was fitted recently with wicker seats so it could participate in the London to Brighton run in 2015.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This unrestored 1904 Rambler Model H, featuring a rear
This unrestored 1904 Rambler Model H, featuring a rear entrance via the "mother-in-law seat," delighted judges with its sophisticated simplicity. Richard Anderson of Coupeville, Wash. is the owner.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This 1904 Rambler Model H was in remarkable condition
This 1904 Rambler Model H was in remarkable condition when Richard Anderson bought it from an estate sale in 2010. The chain-driven Rear Entrance Tonneau, powered by a one-cylinder, 1.9-liter, 7-horsepower engine, was out and about on new tires following some work in its transmission and new tubes.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
The official name of this 1905 Leon Bollee includes
The official name of this 1905 Leon Bollee includes Rothschild & Fils Roi De Belges (coachwork). It was built with the American market in mind and features a 40-50-horsepower 8-liter engine. Its owners are collectors Merle and Peter Mullin of Los Angeles, Calif.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Renault's A1 racer has a 7.4-liter four with shaft
Renault's A1 racer has a 7.4-liter four with shaft drive to the differential and a top speed of up to 85 miles per hour. This 1907 A1 35/45 Vanderbilt Racer - so named because William K. Vanderbilt and friends favored the Renault racers - is in the Price Museum of Speed in Salt Lake City, Utah.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Entrepreneur and enthusiast Emile Mors saw racing as
Entrepreneur and enthusiast Emile Mors saw racing as a chance to make money, and so he began producing race cars for gentlemen drivers. His vehicles did not do well on the race course. This 1908 Mors Grand Prix Race Car can be found in Naples, Fla. in the Collier Collection at The Revs Institute.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
The judges swarm a 1916 Locomobile Model 38 Collapsible
The judges swarm a 1916 Locomobile Model 38 Collapsible Cabriolet, inspecting every square inch of its power plant, interior and exterior. Owner Mike Guffey of Hartford City, Ind., bought the century-old car three years ago.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Locomobile, located in Bridgeport, Conn., produced
Locomobile, located in Bridgeport, Conn., produced its own engines for its cars with the one in this 1916 Model 38 sitting in a bronze engine case.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Its provenance says this 1934 SS Cars SS1 Fixed Head
Its provenance says this 1934 SS Cars SS1 Fixed Head Coupe is one of only six with all original running gear, including a 2.5-liter six. Restored in 2006, it belongs to Carl and Marcia Baxter of Huntingdon, Pa.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Handlers unsnap the convertible top of this 1937 Rolls-Royce
Handlers unsnap the convertible top of this 1937 Rolls-Royce III Inskip Convertible Roadster. When current owner Stephen Brauer of St. Louis, Mo. acquired the roadster in 2009, it had only 36,380 miles on the odometer.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This 1938 SS 100 with 3-1/2-liter engine is among the
This 1938 SS 100 with 3-1/2-liter engine is among the few bodied by Swiss coachbuilder Hermann Graber. The five-seat coupe, shown at Pebble Beach in 1994 before its last restoration, belongs to Richard Mahoney of St. Louis, Mo.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This 1948 Talgot-Lago T26 GS has an extensive racing
This 1948 Talgot-Lago T26 GS has an extensive racing history, including five starts at Le Mans between 1949 and1953. Today it resides in Villanueva de la Canada, Spain, in the care of Jose M. Fernandez.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
The 1928 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A SS chassis was built
The 1928 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A SS chassis was built in Milan, then shipped to LeBaron for coachwork: a two-seat boattail design to please American entertainers with deep pockets. Peter Boyle of Covington, Ohio - who is not a film star - owns the car today.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Isotta Fraschini's top model in 1930 was this Tipo
Isotta Fraschini's top model in 1930 was this Tipo 8A SS Castagna Cabriolet, with a huge 7.3-liter straight eight capable of 100 miles per hour. The SS refers to Super Spinto. Karol Paul of Bratislava, Slovakia is its present owner.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This 1950 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS was found badly damaged
This 1950 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS was found badly damaged in 2005 during excavations of the Tunnel Borbonico. It was rebuilt in Italy and Germany with no evidence of its past and belongs today to Albert Streminski of Cologne, Germany.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This 1951 Ferrari 340 America was the first of four
This 1951 Ferrari 340 America was the first of four 340 America Berlinettas built by Vignale. A veteran of the Mille Miglia, the car, now owned by Jack and Kingsley Croul of Corona del Mar, Calif., has made 11 trips to Italy for Mille Miglia Retrospectives.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Bentley introduced its first production R-Type Continental
Bentley introduced its first production R-Type Continental Fastback chassis in 1952. This 1953 R-Type was fitted with an unusual Sports Saloon body with rear wings by H.J. Mulliner. Kerek Hood of Maldon, England was showing the Bentley at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
The Siata 208CS was styled by Stablimenti Farina and
The Siata 208CS was styled by Stablimenti Farina and based on the Fiat 8V with the Mille Miglia in mind. The handsome coupe, one of nine bodied by Balbo, did run in the Mille Miglia but did not finish. It belongs to Tim and Janet Walker.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
The result of a wager, this all-American 1953 Tatum
The result of a wager, this all-American 1953 Tatum GMC Jack Hagemann Special features an alloy body, Ford suspension and brakes, a tubular truss frame and a GMC 6-cylinder truck engine. It was shown by Rob Manson of Carmel Valley, Calif.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
The distinctive Pinin Farian coachwork and rich blue-green
The distinctive Pinin Farian coachwork and rich blue-green exterior of the 1957 Ferrari 410 Superamerica immediately set it apart on the show field from its red stablemates at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours. The car is owned by Lee and Joan Herrington of Bow, N.H.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Another road and race car, this 1949 Healey Silverstone
Another road and race car, this 1949 Healey Silverstone was shown by Rich Myers of Newport, R.I.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
The spare for this 1949 Healey Silerstone has its own
The spare for this 1949 Healey Silerstone has its own rear-end niche, doubling as an impact-absorbing rear bumper.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
The 70-year-old leather seats in this 1949 Healey Silverstone
The 70-year-old leather seats in this 1949 Healey Silverstone wear their age well.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
A high school graduation gift to Arien Kurtis from
A high school graduation gift to Arien Kurtis from his father, race car designer Frank Kurtis, the car was presented in pieces which the younger Kurtis had to assemble before it could enjoy it.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
A descendant of the famous Gullwing SLs of the 1950s,
A descendant of the famous Gullwing SLs of the 1950s, this 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300SL, owned by Lucas Huni of Zurich, Switzerland, was among the most presentable in the popular unrestored or preservation classes of the concours.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This unique 1963 XR-6 Tex Smith, built to show hot
This unique 1963 XR-6 Tex Smith, built to show hot rod trends and to showcase the Hot Rod magazine name, now resides in the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, Calif.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This 1964 Ferrari 365 P2 Fantuzzi Spyder entered competitions
This 1964 Ferrari 365 P2 Fantuzzi Spyder entered competitions the year it was built and kept going for many seasons. The car changed hands in 1983 and since has been restored to its original NART (North American Racing Team) configuration. It was brought to Pebble Beach from Stamford, Conn.   Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Eugene O'Gorman of Pleasonton, Calif. owns this 1965
Eugene O'Gorman of Pleasonton, Calif. owns this 1965 Maserati Mistral Vignale Coupe, one of 828 Coupes built with 3.7-liter twin overhead-cam six with Lucas mechanical fuel injection.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Unashamed of its masking tape bandages, this unrestored
Unashamed of its masking tape bandages, this unrestored 1960 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Zagato Coupe belongs to Stanley and Merle Bauer of Beverly Hills, Calif. Its history includes racing and everyday driving.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
    Pebble Beach, Calif. – -- Are 17 Isotta Fraschinis too much of a good thing?

    To the average car lover, the answer likely is “Yes.” The luxurious Italian classics, however, were not too much for wealthy Americans - including Hollywood’s finest - who craved them in the years before the Great Depression and provided a new market for the Milan-based auto maker.

    Visitors to the extravagant Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance expect too much of a good thing, and they got it, including a bevy of Isotta Fraschinis, with bodies open and closed, at the 67th event on August 20.

    As one of the featured marques, the imposing luxury cars drew visitors familiar with the brand and as well as many who had never heard of the Isotta Fraschini name. The cars shared the shoreline with a string of sleek Ferrari racers.

    In case guests who had questions were shy about climbing over the white chain cordoning off the vehicles, some owners or handlers positioned themselves up front. Judith Groner of Oil City, Pa. was among them. She cheerfully related the history of the 1928 IF Tipo 8A LeBaron Cabriolet owned by her companion Peter Boyle of Covington, Ohio.

    “The car’s inaugural year at Pebble Beach was in 2007, following a two-year restoration,” Groner said. “It weighs 3-1/2 tons and has a 160-horsepower straight-eight engine.”

    Its two-seat boattail body was created by LeBaron for Marguerite Clark, known as America’s “Darling of Broadway and The Silent Screen.” Clark was said to be the inspiration for Walt Disney’s Snow White character.

    The green ribbons on cars including Boyle’s meant they had been driven in tours a few days earlier - an exercise that required hours of cleanup before the Sunday event.

    To restore or not to restore?

    Bruce R. McCaw, whose 1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer won Best of Show this year, said he decided, after reviewing photos and early materials, to turn the car over to the restoration shop of Steve Babinsky in Lebanon, New Jersey. Said to be show-ready only days before the event, McCaw’s decision paid off.

    Another collector, Richard Anderson, didn’t have to ponder long. His 1904 Rambler Model H was in remarkable condition when he bought it from an estate sale in 2010. The chain-driven Rear Entrance Tonneau, powered by a one-cylinder, 1.9-liter, 7-horsepower engine, was out and about on new tires following some work in its transmission and new tubes.

    Anderson, of Coupeville, Wash., explained to Concours judges that the rear seat with its door could be completely removed and stored. In case it was out after curfew, the Rambler was equipped with a huge center headlight in front of a Swiss cheese grille, plus brass side lamps and a spotlight.

    A 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster belonging to Lukas Huni of Zurich, Switzerland was among the cars in the postwar preservation category. While the ’63 300 SL has the same driveline as the famous Gullwing from the preceding decade, its engine block is aluminum; disc brakes were another update.

    “Mercedes built 1,858 of these 300 SLs between 1957 and 1963,” said Andy Hilton of restorers Paul Russell & Company of Essex, Mass. “This car, with a four-speed manual, would have been priced at $6,000 new - a lot of money at that time.” Sales were disappointing, he said.

    Back for an encore

    There were several return engagements for vehicles this year. Among them was Rick Cannon’s 1949 Cannon Mk 1 Special. Built in California for racing by Tex Cannon and Jim Seely, the Cannon participated in the first Pebble Beach races in 1950. Dave Seely, of Utah, said he is its designated driver for vintage car events.

    “Ted Cannon was an engineer. He and my father put this together using parts from an early Dodge, aluminum body pieces including a deck lid from a Zephyr, and a Ford flathead V-8 with overhead valve and semi heads,” Seely said. His father, Jim Seely, brought his expertise as a wartime fighter pilot to the project.

    As the 2017 Concours appeared to run smoothly, thanks to a large contingent of volunteers assisting on the field and in checking guests in, one sensed plans already under way for the 68th annual gathering, scheduled for August 26, 2018.

