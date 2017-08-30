LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

 

What sold, and what didn't, at California's car auctions
A row of red Ferraris was available for perusing before RM Sotheby's auction of exotic and classic cars in Monterey, California on Aug. 18-19, 2017. Browse the gallery to see which beauties sold at California auctions in August, and which did not drive home with a new owner.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This 1956 Aston Martin DBR1, the first of five DBR1s ever produced, sold for $22,550,000 at RM Sotheby's Monterey Auction in August. It was the winner of the 1959 Nurburgring 1000 KM and a sister to the 1959 Le Mans winner. Considered the most important Aston Martin ever built, this car set is an auction record for a British automobile.   RM Sotheby's
If you think you've seen this 1970 Porsche 917k before, chances are you've seen the Steve McQueen movie "Le Mans." The star car of that movie sold for $14,080,000 at Gooding & Company's Pebble Beach auction.  Gooding & Co.
Gooding experts put a pre-sale value on this 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/C 656 of between $12 million and $16 million. It sold for $14,520,000.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
One-off Fontana coachwork, racing creds and a sheltered past raised the value of this 1950 Ferrari 166 MM/212 Export "Uovo" with curved split windshield. It sold for $4.5 million.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
With an estimated pre-sale value of up to $4 million, this 1928 supercharged Mercedes-Benz 26/120/180 Type S Sports 4 once owned by entertainer Al Jolson did not sell at auction.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
A short wheelbase 1961 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta sold for an impressive $8,305,000 at the RM Sotheby's sale in Monterey.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Its all-aluminum twin-cam six-cylinder engine and three Weber 40 DCO3 carburetors make this 1956 Maserati A6G/54 Berlinetta a very desirable collectible. It sold in August at Pebble Beach for $4.4 million.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Highly original and with fewer than 15,500 miles, this 1964 Shelby 289 Lindauer from A.C. Cars Ltd. brought $1.1 million.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
A 1935 Aston Martin Ulster Competition Sports maintained by Aston Martin specialists and with few owners over its lifespan sold for $2,172,500.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
With its two-tone color scheme extending to its wheels, a 1937 Bugatti Type 57 Cabriolet with on-board refreshments cache sold for $572,000.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
With an anticipated pre-sale value of up to $3 million, this 1952 Ferrari 342 America Cabriolet, one of 342 Americas with Vignale bodies, sold for $2,255,000.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
A recent full restoration of this 1936 Avions-Voisin C28 Cabriolet with Saliot coachwork gave it a pre-sale price estimate of $800,000 to $1 million. A high bid was not reported, however, and the car did not sell at auction.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Frazer Nash BMW - odd but successful bedfellows - produced this 1939 Frazer Nash-BMW, with British Leacroft coachwork. It coaxed a final sale price of $825,000.   Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
The 1939 Frazer Nash-BMW sported a capacious rear end.   Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Featuring a distinctive Graber body and restoration by Richard Gorman, an elegant 1946 Delahaye 135 Cabrio went unsold at RM Sotheby's evening auction on Friday, August 18.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Rolls-Royce took a chance with sportier styling on its 1947 Silver Wraith Drophead Coupe and, with Inskip coachwork, offered this masterpiece. It sold at auction for $561,000.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Billed as among the most legendary Brass Era racing cars still on the scene, this 1911 Oldsmobile Autocrat with since-new documentation and several tours on its odometer sold at RM Sotheby's Monterey auction for $605,000.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Still a driver after close to 100 years, this 1923 Duesenberg Model A Sport Phaeton was owned by one family for 67 years. It changed hands in August for $407,000 at auction.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Active in racing "back then" and now, this 1925 Bugatti Type 35C sold for $1,155,000.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Cables and wiring are exposed to the elements on the 1925 Bugatti Type 35D.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
With a concours award-winning restoration, recent touring experience and the cache of having once belonged to Philip K. Wrigley (think chewing gum and baseball), a 1929 Duesenberg Model J convertible coupe sold for $1,430,000 at the RM Sotheby's sale in Monterey.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Still impressive after eight decades, a 1936 Packard Twelve Sport Phaeton with factory dual cowl sold for $682,000.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Original color combination, matching numbers and a good maintenance record likely helped sell this 1974 Maserati BORA 4.9. It brought $187,000 at the August auction in Monterey.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This stunning, two-tone 1954 Pegaso Z-102 Berlinetta Series II brought $770,000 in Monterey.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Restored "to its correct Budweiser livery" and offered without reserve, this 1979 McLaren M24B Indianapolis, once owned by driver Johnny Rutherford, sold for $214,500.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
One of 12 Ferrari 410 Series III Superamericas built, this 1959 Series III Coupe with covered headlights, unique taillights and rear fenders, and Pinin Farina coachwork sold for $5,335,000.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This 1959 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe with Pinin Farina styling and unique accents and original numbers-matching engine sold for $610,000.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Sporting a perfect aqua-and-cream '50s interior, a five-speed transmission and disc brakes, this handsome 1959 Maserati 3500 GT Spyder, a one-off designed by Pietro Frua, sold in August for $605,000.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Restored but still powered by its original engine, this beautifully designed 1960 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Speciale sold, at no reserve, for $137,500.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
A concours winner with original matching-numbers drivetrain, this 1960 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (with matching fitted luggage!) brought $1,375,000 at RM Sotheby's August sale in Monterey.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Restored and beautiful, this 1965 Aston Martin DB5 with California Sage exterior, five-speed transmission and heated rear window did not sell at the RM auction in Monterey.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Updated with a recent restoration, this 1969 Rosso Rubino red 1969 Dino 246 GT 'L Series' brought $412,500 at auction.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
The final price for this Meisen blue 1958 late-T2 Porsche 356 A Speedster was $319,000.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Its aluminum coachwork by Stabilimenti Farina, this Siata-built Ford-powered 208S Cabrio Speciale changed hands in Monterey following a hammer price of $209,000.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Pinin Farina coachwork and its original engine increased the value of this 1954 Ferrari 250 Europa GT Coupe to the point that no bid was high enough to complete its sale in Monterey in August.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Original Dietrich coachwork enhanced by a concours-correct 5,000-man-hour restoration in 1994 by Clay Cook Enterprises of Erlanger, Ky., brought this 1929 Packard to like-new condition. It sold in August for $319,000.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
A rare 1930 Dual-Windshield Minerva AM convertible sedan sold in August for $484,000. Minerva was Belgium's premier marque, producing luxury automobiles for royalty and self-made titans.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
The Gooding catalog describes this 1926 Bentley 6-1/2 Liter Le Mans Sport, with replica Le Mans coachwork, as an opportunity to experience the very best in vintage motoring. A buyer must have agreed. It sold for $693,000.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Now in its 10th decade of service and with what is described as a "gentle patina," this 1926 Mercedes-Benz was showing its age but still commanded a respectable sale price of $726,000.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Built by Pourtout and sold by the Darl'Mat Peugeot dealership in Paris, this 1938 Peugeot 402 Special Sport featured one of the most ravishing sports car shapes ever devised. Ninety years later, it continues to be a head turner.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
The 1938 Peugeot 402 Special Sport brought $742,500 at the 2017 Gooding sale in California.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
A 1938 Bugatti 57C partial cabrio with 120-horsepower super-charged straight eight sold at the 2017 Gooding auction for $1,512,500.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This 1950 Alfa Romeo is one of 383 6C 2500 Super Sports produced.It sold at auction for $484,000.   Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
The 1950 Alfa Romeo is thought to be the only one in this color combination of black with green interior.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Vignale coachwork, subtle two-tone paint and matching numbers engine per Ferrari's build sheet made this stunning 1951 Ferrari 212 Inter Coupe a good buy at $1,595,000.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
A double grille for protection, Zagato-style coachwork and long-time single-family were not enough to persuade bidders to match the asking price of $1,650,000. It was not sold at the Gooding & Co. auction at Pebble Beach.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This go-everywhere 1952 Alfa Romeo 1900 "Matta" was delivered new to the Italian army and today is a rare survivor. "Matta" translates to "crazy." It sold for $67,100 in August.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
With earlier customizing by Barris and Von Dutch, this 1952 Allard K2 with a Ford small-block V-8, four-speed manual and four-wheel disc brakes is ready to run. It brought $242,000 at auction in August.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
A Lincoln custom interior with gold trim accented this super-sleek 1941 Zephyr. The car's pre-sale value was estimated at between $225,000 and $250,000. It brought $154,000 at auction.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
A 1946 Ford Marmon-Herrington Super Deluxe Station Wagon offered for sale at the Gooding auction did not sell.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This good-looking 1949 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Super Sport Coupe had a pre-sale value of up to $800,000. It did not sell at auction.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Powered by a 170-horsepower 2.0-liter engine and one of the rare Series I cars originally bodied by Scaglietti, this 1954 Ferrari Mondial Series i=l sold at auction for $3,162,500.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Porsche restoration specialists, take note. The provenance of this rare pre-A Speedster 1954 Porsche 356 (which sold for $352,000, exceeding its pre-sale estimate) identifies this 356 as an "ideal candidate for concours-level restoration." In other words, it needs work.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
In spite of minimal to no rear-seat legroom, this stunning creation of the 1950s - a 1957 Continental Mark II - brought $187,000 at Gooding's August sale at Pebble Beach.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Built upon a rigid box frame, the 1958 BMW 507 limited-production series was fitted with a 3.0-liter 90-degree alloy V-8 engine. The sports car, including this Series II, had a top speed of over 120 mph. It sold for $2,750,000 in August.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This 1952 Jaguar XK 120 Roadster brought $121,000 at the Gooding auction in August.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Another example of Vignale coachwork, this 1965 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Shooting Brake with elongated stationwagon-like roof does have an unusual look. Unique? Yes. Sold at auction? No. The asking price was $600,000.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
In a castle makeover beginning in 2010, this 1965 Shelby GT 350's rebuilt engine had a dynamometer reading of 298 horsepower at 5,900 rpm. It sold at auction for $330,000.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Not perfect but very desirable, a 1966 Ferrari 275 GRTS Pininfarina with only three previous owners sold for $1.7 million. It was one of 200 with Pininfarina Spyder bodies built in 1966.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
The first year of the S model, this 1967 Porsche 911 2.0S with 160-horsepower engine and original sports seats sold for $159,500.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This 1969 Mazda Cosmo Series II, a great example in 1969 of Mazda's rotary-powered cars, sold for $101,750.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
One of only 128 OSCA 1600 GTs built and one of two styled by Carrozzeria Touring, this 1961 OSCA 1600 GT Coupe features a 123-hp 1.6-liter four with dual Weber carburetors. It sold at auction in August for $341,000.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Pretty rough is a modest appraisal of the condition of the 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Series Cabrio, yet a buyer was willing to overlook its surface rust and sense of decay. The car sold for $1,375,000.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Raced, restored, and vintage raced, this 1964 Porsche 904, with fiberglass bodywork bonded to a boxed steel chassis, sold at auction for $1,540,000.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Valued at up to $2.4 million, this 1974 Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 TT 12 did not sell.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Scaglietti bodywork distinguishes this 1984 Ferrari 512 BBi - considered the ultimate development of the Berlinetta Boxer. A comprehensive restoration was completed in 2016 by Ferrari of Houston. The car sold at auction for $269,500.   Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
This 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari is one of 120 built for the U.S. market. With some 200 miles on it and a bright Giallo Modena exterior over black leather with yellow trim, the LaFerrari sold for $3,520,000.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Driven only 1,100 miles, this 2006 Ford GT brought $286,000 at auction in August.  Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
    The Monterey Peninsula goes car crazy every August. The annual Concours d’Elegance at Pebble Beach, the vintage races and tours, the impromptu car shows that disrupt traffic even more than usual and the highly competitive classic car auctions all contribute to the frenzy.

    Several hundred million dollars exchange hands annually at California’s car auction sites. Just off-site of the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Gooding & Company raises its white tents and fills them with the exotic and unusual from over a century of the world of motoring.

    Nearby Monterey hosts automotive auctions by RM Sotheby’s, Russo & Steele and Mecum. All compete for the best cars and, of course, the most capable buyers. Each can boast of significant results.

    RM Sotheby’s said its August vehicle sales totaled $133 million, with an 88 percent sell-through rate. A 1956 Aston Martin DBR1/1 sold for a whopping $22,550,000, setting a world record for any British automobile sold at auction, RM said. Other big-ticket sales included a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Scaglietti ($8.3 million), a 1955 Ferrari 121 LM Spider ($5.7 million) and a 1930 Bentley 6 1/2-Litre Speed Six ($3.4 million).

    RM added some bling to its August 18-19 sale by offering some 20 pieces of jewelry, including sought-after watches - perhaps a pleasant distraction for those not interested in the wealth of automotive treasure parked about the Portola Hotel and Spa, or those looking for something to wear while driving a new exotic.

    Gooding & Company reported sales of over $91 million during its Aug. 18-19 auctions. A 1970 Porsche 917K featured in Steve McQueen’s “Le Mans” film sold for $14 million, and that wasn’t even the largest sale price at the auction. A 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/C topped it at $14.5 million. A 1956 Maserati A6G/54 Berlinetta was a steal at a mere $4.4 million.

    Staked out at the Hyatt Regency in Monterey, Mecum offered some 600 cars August 16-19. It has yet to announce its total, but big sellers included a 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari ($3.45 million), a 2010 Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita ($2.6 million) and a 2015 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse ($2,350,000).

    Mecum said the above numbers are the hammer prices realized through bidding. It said adding 10 percent makes Mecum results comparable with other auction houses reports, although the actual premium charged elsewhere may vary.

    Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions announced early sales totals reaching $8.6 million, led by a 1953 Ferrari 250 GT Europa that sold for $1,155,000.

    Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2xNm9XD