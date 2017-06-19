French self-driving shuttle manufacturer NAVYA will set up its first U.S. plant in southeast Michigan, with plans to begin manufacturing shuttles before the end of 2017. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell / Special to The Detroit News)

French self-driving shuttle manufacturer NAVYA will set up its first U.S. plant in southeast Michigan, with plans to begin manufacturing shuttles before the end of 2017.

The three-year-old company has offices in Lyon and Paris, but has already developed partnerships in-state, including: Ann Arbor SPARK and the University of Michigan. Its driverless shuttle began operating with the university’s autonomous testing site — Mcity — in December.

NAVYA’s plans for Michigan include an assembly plant that will crank out 20 of those shuttles, dubbed the ARMA, by the end of the year. That plant would employ at least 15 people. The exact location of the plant was not released.

“Thanks to our strong partnerships with Ann Arbor SPARK, the University of Michigan and the State of Michigan, we decided to choose the Ann Arbor area to establish our U.S. headquarters,” said Henri Coron, NAVYA’s vice president of sales. “The Ann Arbor area offers a lot of possibilities for NAVYA to work with our suppliers and hire high-level professionals.”

ARMA shuttles are “100 percent autonomous, driverless and electric” vehicles with room for 15. They are designed to supplement public transportation and can reach speeds of 28 mph.

In a released statement, Paul Krutko of the business development group Ann Arbor SPARK said: “NAVYA is a global leader in autonomous mobility innovations. With its funding and other resources, it could easily locate anywhere in the world.

“With our talent, infrastructure, and established network of mobility technology businesses, it’s a great choice for NAVYA to call the Ann Arbor region home.”

