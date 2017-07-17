Navya, the French maker of self-driving shuttles, will set up its 20,000-square-foot production facility in Saline. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell / Special to The Detroit News)

Once the operation is up and running, the facility will produce 25 of its Arma shuttles before the end of the year. Navya’s $1 million-plus investment plan is expected to create 50 jobs.

Navya has previously partnered with the nearby University of Michigan and will operate driverless shuttles on the North Campus starting in the fall semester.

“As the greater Ann Arbor area continues to establish itself as a hub for autonomous vehicle development, we feel it’s the perfect location for us,” Navya CEO Christophe Sapet said in a statement. “Strong government and community support for mobility initiatives combined with an excellent talent pool provide the ideal environment for our expansion in North America.”

Arma shuttles are 100-percent autonomous, driverless and electric vehicles with room for 15. They are designed to supplement public transportation and can reach speeds of 28 mph. It is a basic vehicle with bench seating at the ends, individual seats along one side, standing room in the middle – and no steering wheel. The driverless shuttles are guided by GPS, cameras, lidar laser sensing and other sensors.

Brian Marl, Saline’s mayor, said in a released statement, “Navya is an innovative company, working on the latest autonomous vehicle technology; I believe that their future is bright, and the City of Saline looks forward to assisting and supporting them in every reasonable way.”

