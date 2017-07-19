Washington — States would be prevented from passing their own laws on the testing or design of self-driving cars under a bill that was advanced on Wednesday by a panel in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The measure, which would represent a big win for carmakers, directs the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to begin crafting binding rules on self-driving cars within 18 months of the bill becoming law. It is a stark departure from the Obama administration’s non-binding voluntary guidelines that urged states to defer to federal regulators on self-driving cars.

The proposed legislation prohibits states and other local jurisdictions from adopting regulations related to cars’ design, construction, software or communication. States still would be allowed to regulate registration, licensing, liability, education and training, insurance or traffic laws.

The bill was approved by the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection subcommittee on Wednesday by a voice vote. The approval came despite unresolved differences between Republicans and Democrats on the panel about the number of test vehicles that automakers should be able to exempt from federal safety standards that require a human to be in control of car.

Other issues also remained unresolved: Whether self-driving cars could be sold directly to consumers instead of through the dealerships required in most states now — and the amount of cybersecurity protections that will be necessary to prevent hacking of robotic cars.

Supporters of the measure expressed confidence that those issues can be resolved in time for a vote of the full House Energy and Commerce Committee that could come as early as next week. Backers anticipate a full vote of the House will not come until the fall.

“Today’s markup represents the most significant step this subcommittee has taken to date to ultimately enact comprehensive legislation on self-driving technologies and services,” said U.S. Rep. Robert Latta, R-Ohio, who is the panel’s chairman.

Democrats on the panel said they are willing to keep negotiating with Republicans over the sticking points that were left unresolved, but they urged GOP leaders on the committee to pump the brakes on their plan to hold a vote to move the measure out of committee next week.

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Illinois, who is the top-ranking Democrat on the panel, said, “I don’t think there’s any magic about having a full committee markup next week. We’re not going to consider the final on the floor until after the release, so let’s make sure we get it right.”

Safety groups have complained that prohibiting states from passing self-driving laws is unacceptable.

“The broad pre-emption of state laws is totally unacceptable. States must not be precluded from fulfilling their role to protect their citizens,” a coalition of seven safety advocacy groups wrote in a letter to leaders of the House panel on Tuesday evening. The letter also objected to loosening existing federal safety standards for testing.

It was signed by the representatives of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, Citizens for Reliable and Safe Highways, Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety, Consumer Federation of America, KidsAndCars.org, Truck Safety Coalition and the Trauma Foundation.

The proposed self-driving legislation that was advanced Wednesday is a big departure from the Obama administration’s previous self-driving guidelines, which called for automakers and technology companies to voluntarily report information about their self-driving testing to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration before the cars are used by the public.

Under the Obama administration’s proposed rules, which were nonbinding, automakers and technology companies would have had to meet a set of 15 guidelines before they could place self-driving cars on public roads. Automakers complained that reporting on their self-driving test could delve in proprietary information that would normally be shielded from their competitors view.

The new proposal from Republican leaders on the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection subcommittee would require information related to highly automated vehicles to be treated as “confidential business information.”

Supporters of the measure argued that it is imperative for the U.S. to get ahead of regulating self-driving cars before other countries put them on the road first.

“Automated vehicles are going to be developed, whether we like it or not,” panel member U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, said during Wednesday’s hearing. “The question is whether the U.S. will remain in the driver’s seat, as to China, Japan or even the E.U., who are also making serious investments in this space.

“If we are serious about promoting high-tech jobs and want this next great wave of manufacturing and R&D to take place here in the United States as opposed to overseas, then we need to have a strong, flexible regulatory framework for highly automated vehicles that always puts safety first,” Dingell continued.

