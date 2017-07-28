Tesla tweeted the debut of its MOel 3 sedan. (Photo: Tesla)

Tesla’s long awaited Model 3 debuts at midnight tonight.

CEO and circus-master Elon Musk will hand over to 30 customers the first production copies of the $35,000 electric vehicle, which is essentially a smaller, cheaper version of the lightning-fast, 200-mile-range $68,000 Model S - the best-selling large luxury sedan in the US. While we will watch the list for Michigan customers, the first 30 models are expected to go to Tesla employees.

Typical of the Silicon Valley-based company, Telsa simply tweeted news of the Model 3’s unveiling this week, telling breathless fans to tune in to tesla.com at 8.45 PT Friday to see the wraps come off.

While the Model 3 aims to bring a long range, luxury EV to a wider audience, it is not the first EV to market with 200-plus mile range for under $40,000. That honor goes to the Chevrolet Bolt EV which debuted in 2016 and went on sale in select states earlier this year. Bolt sales have been averaging 1,200 a month, and will be delivered nationwide beginning this summer.

Anticipation for the Tesla, however, has been through the roof with over 370,000 people putting down a $1,000 deposit for the car (including the author of this article). Tesla promises that it will produce 20,000 Model 3s a month out of its Fremont, California, plant by December with production hitting 10,000 a week in 2018.

Tesla says the Model 3 sedan will beat the Bolt EV’s 6.5-second zero-60 time by a second – though no word on whether it will eclipse the Bolt’s 238-mile range. The Model 3 and Bolt will gain more competition soon from models such as an all-electric BMW 3-series and all-new Nissan Leaf.

