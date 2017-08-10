Maven Gig gives drivers “the ability to reserve cars and earn money on their own terms,” GM officials say. (Photo: Maven)

General Motors Co. is expanding its Maven Gig program — which makes vehicles available to drivers looking to work in ride-sharing — into Los Angeles immediately and will bring it to Detroit in October.

Currently operating in San Diego and San Francisco, Maven Gig will be available in Boston, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. this fall. Maven officials are eyeing Detroit and Baltimore for expansion afterward.

Maven is GM’s “personal mobility” arm, introduced in January last year. It offers a trio of services:

■Maven Gig, which puts customers in GM vehicles to earn money as ride-sharing drivers.

■Maven Home, which provides a fleet of cars to residential communities, currently operates in 14 cities, including Detroit and Ann Arbor.

■Maven City is GM’s car-sharing program and is in place in Detroit and Ann Arbor and a dozen other cities.

The app-driven Gig service gives drivers “the ability to reserve cars and earn money on their own terms,” according to GM officials. Drivers pay a $20 application fee, and Maven does not charge for mileage and insurance while participants work for companies such as Uber and Lyft.

Gig seeks to give people who want to work as drivers the opportunity to do so, even if they don’t own a car. Weekly vehicle rental rates for Maven Gig drivers range from $209 for a Chevy Malibu to $229 for the Bolt EV, with the Trax and Impala falling in between.

“We started by providing vehicles to ride-sharing drivers — basically independent contractors who were between jobs or just looking to find a different kind of work with a lot of flexibility,” said Peter Kosak, GM’s executive director of urban mobility. “We’re now opening the platform up to a transportation network company or a delivery company, whether it’s groceries or finished meals like Grubhub.

“We’re actually now expanding it so drivers can satisfy demand from a variety of different sources so they get better utilization of the vehicles.”

Maven Gig has partnerships in place with Grubhub, Instacart and Roadie. A new partnership has been formed with HopSkipDrive, which provides ride-sharing services for children.

Gig has allowed GM to gather data on its Chevrolet’s Bolt EV, which is the most popular vehicle among drivers in cities where the program is in place.

“The freelance economy is growing and Maven Gig is growing along with it to provide transportation solutions for freelance drivers,” said Rachel Bhattacharya, chief growth officer for Maven, in a press release

