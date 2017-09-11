In this 2015 file photo provided by his neighbor, Krista Kitchen, Joshua Brown stands by his new Tesla electric car near his home in Canton, Ohio. Brown died in an accident in Florida on May 7, 2016 in the first fatality from a car using self-driving technology. (Photo: Krista Kitchen / AP file)

Detroit — The family of a man who died when his Tesla sedan struck a tractor-trailer says it doesn’t blame the car or its partially self-driving Autopilot system for his death.

Joshua Brown’s family released the statement Monday, the day before the National Transportation Safety Board is scheduled to decide the cause of the crash.

Brown, 40, died May 7, 2016, in Williston, Florida, after a tractor-trailer turned in front of him. He was using Autopilot, which should brake automatically if it senses an impending collision.

This Tesla Model S was driven by Joshua Brown when it struck a tractor-trailer while in self-driving mode on May 7, 2016. A source tells The Associated Press that U.S. safety regulators are ending an investigation into a fatal crash involving Tesla Motors' Autopilot system without a recall. (Photo: National Transportation Safety Board via the Florida Highway Patrol / AP file)

Brown’s family says he loved his Model S and understood Autopilot’s limitations. They believe Brown and his car simply failed to see the truck in the moment before the crash.

Brown’s family says Tesla also has made “significant improvements” in its software because of the accident.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2jj9glJ