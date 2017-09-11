Share This Story!
Tesla driver’s family doesn’t blame car for his death
The family of a man who died when his Tesla sedan struck a tractor-trailer says it doesn’t blame the car
Associated Press
Published 2:46 p.m. ET Sept. 11, 2017 | Updated 2:50 p.m. ET Sept. 11, 2017
Detroit — The family of a man who died when his Tesla sedan struck a tractor-trailer says it doesn’t blame the car or its partially self-driving Autopilot system for his death.
Joshua Brown’s family released the statement Monday, the day before the National Transportation Safety Board is scheduled to decide the cause of the crash.
Brown, 40, died May 7, 2016, in Williston, Florida, after a tractor-trailer turned in front of him. He was using Autopilot, which should brake automatically if it senses an impending collision.
Brown’s family says he loved his Model S and understood Autopilot’s limitations. They believe Brown and his car simply failed to see the truck in the moment before the crash.
Brown’s family says Tesla also has made “significant improvements” in its software because of the accident.
