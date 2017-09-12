Buy Photo U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao speaks of the newly released federal guidance for Automated Driving Systems named A vision for Safety 2.0 at the M-City testing grounds in Ann Arbor on Tuesday September 12, 2017. Max Ortiz/The Detroit News 2017 (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Ann Arbor — President Donald Trump’s administration is doing away with an Obama-era policy that called for automakers to submit a safety assessment showing their self-driving cars meet a set of 15 guidelines before they could place self-driving cars on public roads.

Instead, the Trump administration’s proposal says automakers “may” submit a voluntary safety self-assessment if they want to demonstrate to the public that their self-driving cars are safe. The proposal was unveiled Tuesday by U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao during an appearance at the MCity test facility for self-driving cars in Ann Arbor.

“These are guidelines,” Chao said. “They are best practices, and I think that is the best way to proceed in a field that is changing so rapidly. This is not an enforcement document. This is a guidance document.”

The Trump administration’s self-driving guidance says the federal government does not have a mechanism to force automakers to submit safety assessments before they put self-driving cars on the road — a position that is likely to draw sharp criticism from skeptics of self-driving vehicles.

“While these assessments are encouraged prior to testing and deployment, NHTSA does not require that entities provide submissions nor are they required to delay testing or deployment,” the document said. “Assessments are not subject to federal approval.”

The new policy is a stark reversal from the Obama administration’s rules for self-driving cars. Released last year, they called for automakers and technology companies working to develop autonomous cars to voluntarily report on their testing and safety to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration before the cars are used by the public.

The Obama administration said they would initially request that automakers submit safety assessments to NHTSA, but the agency said it would consider making the requirement mandatory later through the federal rule-making process.

The Trump administration said of its new self-driving guidance: “NHTSA envisions that the Voluntary Safety Self-Assessments would contain concise information on how entities are utilizing the Voluntary Guidance and/or their own processes to address applicable safety elements identified in the Voluntary Guidance. The Voluntary Safety Self-Assessment should not serve as an exhaustive recount of every action the entity took to address a particular safety element.”

A bill passed by the House last week requires the Transportation secretary to issue rules ordering automakers to submit a safety assessment certification for their self-driving cars within two years of passage of the measure. In exchange, each automaker would be allowed to operate up to 100,000 autonomous vehicles per year on U.S. roads. A similar measure has been drafted by lawmakers in the U.S. Senate.

“Automated vehicles have the potential to transform mobility in this country – improving our economy and saving lives on the road,” U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, said in a statement. “This is a unique opportunity for members of both parties to come together to improve safety, support the auto industry’s comeback, and help create more cutting-edge jobs in our state. Today’s announcement brings us one step closer to making this new technology a reality.”

The Obama administration’s proposed rules would have been a sharp departure from NHTSA’s typical posture of largely waiting for automakers to self-report problems before recalls are issued. Before self-driving cars are allowed to roll on U.S. roads, automakers would have been required to report how they were tested, how the systems work and what happens if they fail.

Other areas in the 15-point assessment included: data recording and sharing; privacy; how drivers interact with cars; and consumer education and training.

Automakers complained when the Obama administration’s proposal was released that reporting on their self-driving test could delve into proprietary information that would normally be shielded from their competitors view. They praised the Trump administration for pumping the brakes on the proposed requirement.

“Ford Motor Company greatly appreciates the incorporation of stakeholder feedback into Version 2.0 of the voluntary Federal Automated Vehicles Policy,” Ziad Ojakli, Ford’s group vice president of government and community relations, said in a statement. “We are particularly grateful for the clear delineation between federal and state roles and responsibilities. As this process moves forward, we will continue being constructive partners in the pursuit of the safe deployment of autonomous technology.”

The Washington-based Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, which lobbies for carmakers, added: “The guidance provides the right balance, allowing emerging innovations to thrive while government still keeps a watchful eye over new developments.”

Both the House and Senate versions of the bill would allow the Secretary of Transportation to grant exemptions to federal motor vehicle rules that require cars to have human operators. Under the House bill, initially 25,000 cars per automaker could be operated if companies can prove they meet existing safety standards for traditional cars. After a 12-month period, the number of exemptions per manufacturer would increase to 50,000, and it would go up to 100,000 in the third and fourth years.

The Senate measure would allow the Secretary of Transportation to grant exemptions to federal motor vehicle rules that require cars to have human operators. Initially, 50,000 cars per automaker could be operated if companies can prove they meet existing safety standards for traditional cars. After a 12-month period, the number of exemptions per manufacturer would increase to 75,000, and it would go up to 100,000 in the third year.

Automakers would be able to apply for exemptions to operate more than 100,000 self-driving cars after five years under the proposed legislation. The current limit for such exemptions to federal auto standards is 2,500 cars for two years at a time.

ithibodeau@detroitnews.com

klaing@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vSEbat