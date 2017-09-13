The suit creates the illusion of a fully autonomous vehicle, which is necessary to test and evaluate real-world encounters and behaviors. (Photo: Ford)

How do you make a car look driverless? Hide the driver inside a seat, for one, which is exactly what Ford Motor Co. did in a recent series of experiments.

The automaker worked with the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute throughout August to develop a way for the autonomous vehicles it plans to put on the road in 2021 to communicate with pedestrians.

Since there won’t be a driver to wave people through intersections or give other nonverbal cues, the research team developed a light and placed it at the top of the vehicle’s windshield. The light could signal to those outside of the vehicle if the Transit Connect van was in autonomous drive mode, beginning to yield, or about to accelerate from a stop.

Much like the company’s partnership developing an autonomous delivery vehicle with Domino’s Pizza Inc., Ford engineers want to see how people interact with a vehicle they believe to be truly driverless — even if they aren’t. For the Domino’s experiments, Ford tinted the windows to hide the drivers.

During the month-long experiment in August, Ford put a driver in a “seat suit” that covered the occupant’s torso and head, leaving the driver’s hands free to control the wheel from their lap. The team collected 150 hours of data from roughly 1,800 miles of driving around Arlington, Virginia.

The suit completely covers the driver’s upper body and face while allowing him or her to keep their hands on the steering wheel. (Photo: Ford)

“Understanding how self-driving vehicles impact the world as we know it today is critical to ensuring we’re creating the right experience for tomorrow,” John Shutko, Ford’s human factors technical specialist, said in a statement.”We need to solve for the challenges presented by not having a human driver, so designing a way to replace the head nod or hand wave is fundamental to ensuring safe and efficient operation of self-driving vehicles in our communities.”

The company collected data from cameras mounted on the outside of the study vehicle. Ford said the signal — a bar of LED lights stretched across the top of the windshield — was activated more than 1,650 times during the tests.

The white lights moved from side to side across the bar to indicate a yield. They stayed solid white to indicate while in drive mode. And before the vehicle started, the lights rapidly blinked to signal pedestrians it was about to move.

