Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday announced it will partner with San Francisco-based ride-hailing company Lyft to continue testing and developing autonomous vehicles.

The partnership is just the latest in a string of tie-ups between Lyft and major auto companies or other technology companies developing autonomous vehicles.

In May, Alphabet Inc. partnered with Lyft to test autonomous cars on roads in Phoenix.

Lyft, the second-largest U.S. ride-hailing provider, is also working on autonomous technology with General Motors Co., which is an investor in the startup. In early 2016, GM invested $500 million into Lyft for a 9 percent stake in the ride-hailing company. The companies are working together to introduce autonomous Chevrolet Bolt EVs into a pilot program.

For Ford, the announcement is the latest in a growing cache of partnerships and collaborations on autonomous vehicles under the guidance of CEO Jim Hackett.

Ford will first deploy human-driven vehicles on Lyft’s network, which can be dispatched for rides. This will allow Ford to test its autonomous vehicle platform’s interaction with the customer-facing Uber app. Once Ford is sure its autonomous vehicles are safe, and the technology is compatible with Lyft’s, the company will deploy self-driving vehicles to be dispatched alongside Lyft’s human-driven vehicles, according to a blog post by Sherif Marakby, Ford vice president of autonomous vehicles and electrification.

The autonomous vehicles, once connected, will roll out when customer demand is high, according to Marakby.

Marakby wrote in his blog post that Lyft customers will not notice a difference in their service. The companies plan to use the partnership to determine how to improve the technology platforms to get ready for autonomous vehicles, which cities need self-driving service, and what sort of infrastructure is needed to ensure vehicle availability.

“Lyft has a network of customers, growing demand for rides and strong knowledge of transportation flow within cities. We have experience with autonomous vehicle technology development and large scale manufacturing. Both companies have fleet management and big data experience,” he wrote. “With our combined capabilities, we believe we can effectively share information to help make the best decisions for the future.”

Hackett, who is scheduled to deliver his assessment of the company’s standing and its future to the investment community Oct. 3 in New York, has repeatedly stressed the importance of outside influence on Ford’s efforts in autonomous technology, electrification and other mobility fields.

“We strongly believe that leaders across industries should work collaboratively to introduce self-driving technology in a way that positively impacts our cities,” read a statement on Lyft’s blog. “Our two companies share a core belief that the future of transportation will meaningfully reshape how cities are designed, and improve the lives of people who live there.”

Ford last month partnered with Ann Arbor-based Domino’s to test a self-driving pizza delivery platform. The Dearborn-based automaker had worked with the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute throughout August to develop a way for the autonomous vehicles to communicate with pedestrians.

Last week, Ford announced it would give $5 million to the American Center for Mobility, marking the second sponsorship from an automaker to the self-driving research site at Ypsilanti’s Willow Run.

