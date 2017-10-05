The Detroit Regional Chamber and Michigan Economic Growth Corp. on Thursday launched a co-working space aimed at attracting mobility start-ups and segments of auto companies to downtown Detroit.

The PlanetM Landing Zone is housed in a WeWork space at 1449 Woodward. The space will have 40 to 50 workspaces available to “mobility-focused startups and other emerging high-tech, automotive-focused companies.”

Ford Motor Co. is anchoring the endeavor, according to a news release. Ford’s City Solutions team – which focuses on mobility in urban areas – has some team members on-site. The Landing Zone has room for about 20 companies. Other tenants include DriveSmart, SPLT and Sherpa Capital.

“Our region must be overly competitive in next generation mobility. To complete this ecosystem, we need to attract more tech pioneers and entrepreneurs to our region,” said Sandy Baruah, president and CEO of the Chamber, in a news release.

Leaders hope the new venture will boost Detroit’s activity in autonomous driving development and mobility to better compete with Silicon Valley and foreign countries.

