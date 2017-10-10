Magna International Inc., North America’s largest auto-parts supplier, is joining the consortium started by BMW AG, Intel Corp. and Mobileye to develop fully automated driving systems by 2021.

Magna, based in Aurora, Ontario, will help customize computing systems designed by the partners to make them adoptable for integration by multiple automakers, the company said.

BMW, Intel and high-tech camera and software producer Mobileye, which the U.S. chipmaker acquired in a $15 billion deal earlier this year, have been lobbying suppliers and car manufacturers to collaborate on self-driving technology to speed development and share costs.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said in August it would join the group, while earlier this year the coalition added Delphi Automotive Plc and Continental AG, two of the world’s largest auto-parts suppliers.

“We are very pleased to welcome Magna as the next major industry player to support our non-exclusive platform approach,” Klaus Froehlich, a board member for BMW, said in a statement.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wLHbpt