Washington — Tesla Inc. reported a $619 million loss for the third quarter, which the company attributed in part to the rocky roll-out of its Model 3 sedan.

Tesla — which has never posted a profit — lost nearly twice as much as the $336.4 million it reported in the second quarter.

The company on Wednesday attributed the increased losses in part to the troubled beginning of production of its all-electric Model 3 sedan.

“The initial phase of manufacturing any new vehicle is always challenging, and the Model 3 production ramp is no exception – particularly given our focus on highly automated manufacturing processes that will ultimately result in higher volumes at significantly lower costs,” Tesla said.

“Model 3 has been designed for manufacturability, so the car itself is not difficult to build,” the company continued. “That said, the Model 3 production process will be vastly more automated than the production process of Model S, Model X or almost any other car on the market today, and bringing this level of automation online is simply challenging in the early stages of the ramp. We continue to make progress resolving early bottlenecks related to these issues, and there remain no fundamental problems with our supply chain or any of our production processes.”

Tesla said it expects to achieve a production rate of 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Telsa has touted the Model 3 sedan, which starts at about $35,000, as a “compelling, high-performance and long-range electric vehicle that is also affordable.”

The company said the “primary production constraint has been in the battery module assembly line at Gigafactory 1, where cells are packaged into modules.

“The combined complexity of module design and its automated manufacturing process has taken this line longer to ramp than expected,” Tesla said in its update.

“While we continue to make significant progress each week in fixing Model 3 bottlenecks, the nature of manufacturing challenges during a ramp such as this makes it difficult to predict exactly how long it will take for all bottlenecks to be cleared or when new ones will appear,” Tesla continued. “5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by late Q1 2018, recognizing that our production growth rate is like a stepped exponential, so there can be large forward jumps from one week to the next.”

Tesla is expected to brief investors on the financial report on Wednesday evening.

