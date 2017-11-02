House Republicans proposed ending a $7,500 credit for purchasers of electric vehicles made by companies such as Tesla Inc. and General Motors Co., a move that could deal a blow to that growing segment of the auto market.

Two Republican members of the House Ways and Means Committee said the provision would be ended as a way to offset other tax cuts. The bill is set to be released Thursday.

The proposed elimination comes as automakers from Detroit to Yokohama are betting big on an electric future with plans to spend billions of dollars on new pure-electric models to be rolled-out in the coming years despite limited sales of the vehicles to date. Availability of the credit has been capped at the first 200,000 qualifying vehicles sold by each manufacturer. No automaker has reached that cap yet.

Tesla Inc. shares extended declines after the initial report from Bloomberg on its elimination plunged as much as 8.9 percent to $292.63, the lowest intraday since May 4.

“My assumption was based on the text that we have, in order to make this as simple as possible it was going to be immediate,” said Republican Mike Bishop of Michigan, a member of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, said of the proposed end to the credit.

Carlos Curbelo, a Florida Republican on the committee, said it was his understanding that the bill would end the credit. The measure still must be voted on in the House and the Senate may draft its own bill.

A premature end could have outsized impact for Tesla, which is striving to scale-up production of its least expensive electric car yet, the $35,000 Model 3 sedan. The company has said it has hundreds of thousands of would-be buyers holding reservations for the vehicle. Other carmakers offering electric vehicles include GM and Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Sales of electric vehicles have been held back by a lack of variety of electric models, high sticker prices fueled by expensive battery packs and limited driving ranges compared to gasoline-fueled vehicles. Yet automakers expect those challenges to ease in the coming years.

