A Chrysler Pacifica hybrid outfitted with Waymo's suite of sensors and radar is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. (Photo: Paul Sancya / AP)

Google’s self-driving car spinoff, Waymo, will be the first company to pull engineers from the driver’s seat of its autonomous vehicles testing on public roads.

John Krafcik, Waymo CEO and a former Ford Motor Co. executive, announced the move at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal on Tuesday. The driverless Chrysler Pacifica minivans will roam the greater Phoenix area, where Waymo began offering driverless shuttle rides a year ago.

“We have a mission to make it safe and easy for people and things to move around,” Krafcik wrote in a speech prepared for the summit. “We’re committed to building what we call fully self-driving technology. We like to say: we’re not building a better car, we’re building a better driver.”

The Silicon Valley company is accelerating the competition to bring the first fully autonomous vehicle to market. Waymo’s move comes as Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and other traditional automakers continue to partner and build autonomous development, targeting an early 2020 release date. With Waymo officially pulling safety driver’s from the front seat, the West Coast company is pulling ahead and again threatening to beat Detroit at its own game.

The switch to self-driving vehicles is heralded by automakers and tech companies from Silicon Valley to Detroit as a safety measure on public roads. More than 37,400 people died on U.S. roadways in 2016, according to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, including about 3,400 distracted driving-related deaths.

While a Google employee will still sit in the back seat of Waymo’s automated Chrysler Pacifica minivan, the empty driver’s seat ramps up competition between the Motor City and Silicon Valley in the race to put fully self-driving cars on the road.

Waymo brought its driverless cars to Novi last month in a push to test the vehicles in snow, sleet and ice this winter.

